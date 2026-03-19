Every year, America’s intel agencies publish a single unclassified report that lays out the biggest dangers facing the country. The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment, released in March by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is that report. It covers everything from fentanyl flooding across the border to the risk of nuclear escalation in Europe, from AI-powered cyberattacks to the collapse of Iran’s regime. Some threats are getting better. Border crossings have plummeted. Fentanyl deaths are finally dropping. But other threats are growing fast — and several of them are connected in ways most people don’t realize. Here’s what the intelligence community wants you to know, broken into six graphics.

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Threat Dashboard: America’s Top Dangers at a Glance

The U.S. intel community tracks six major categories of danger to the homeland. Two of them — transnational crime and drug trafficking — are actually improving thanks to tougher border enforcement, with fentanyl deaths dropping nearly 30 percent. But four other threat categories are getting worse. Great power rivals like China, Russia, and North Korea are building new weapons that can reach American soil. Russia is using nuclear-capable missiles in a hot war in Europe. And AI and quantum computing are making every other threat harder to defend against. The bottom line: progress on the border is real, but the global picture is growing more complex… and more dangerous.

The Homeland: Drugs, Gangs, and the Border

Fentanyl remains America’s deadliest drug threat, but the tide is starting to turn. Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids fell nearly 30 percent, and border seizures dropped 56 percent thanks to tougher U.S. and Mexican enforcement. The supply chain still runs from Chinese and Indian chemical makers through Mexican cartels and into the U.S. through legal ports of entry. Meanwhile, criminal gangs — from Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua to El Salvador’s MS-13 to armed groups in Haiti — continue to spread violence across the hemisphere. And while migrant encounters at the southern border have plummeted by nearly 84 percent, the root causes that drive people north — poverty, instability, and natural disasters — haven’t gone away.

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Enemies Abroad: Terrorism, Rivals, and the Arctic

Terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qa’ida are weaker than they were a decade ago, but they haven’t disappeared — they’ve moved. Africa is now the main battlefield for global jihad, with al-Shabaab pushing toward Mogadishu and al-Qa’ida choking off Mali’s capital. ISIS is recruiting children in Syrian refugee camps to build its next generation. At the state level, four nations pose the biggest threat to America: China wants to reshape the world order. Russia is waging war in Europe and threatening nuclear escalation. North Korea is building missiles designed to reach the U.S. homeland. And Iran — badly weakened by Operation Epic Fury and Israel’s 12-Day War — is wounded, desperate, and looking for revenge. Even the Arctic is becoming contested, as Russia and China push into the region to grab resources and strategic advantage.

The New Battlefields: Tech, Space, Cyber, and WMD

Technology is rewriting the rules of national security. Artificial intelligence lets adversaries launch disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and even autonomous weapons at a speed and scale never seen before. Quantum computing threatens to break the encryption that protects everything from banking to military communications. Meanwhile, the traditional domains of military power, space, cyber, and weapons of mass destruction are all getting more dangerous. China, Russia, and North Korea are building faster and more advanced missiles. Adversaries are developing weapons to knock out U.S. satellites. State-sponsored hackers are targeting American power grids and financial systems. And the global arms control framework — the treaties designed to prevent nuclear catastrophe — is weaker than at any point since the Cold War. The I.C.’s core warning is simple: emerging tech doesn’t just create new threats. It makes most existing threats worse.

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World on Fire: Russia, the Middle East, and Africa

Three regions are in crisis, and each one directly affects American security. In Ukraine, Russia keeps gaining ground while using nuclear-capable missiles and conducting sabotage operations inside NATO countries — including a railway bombing in Poland. North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russians and bringing home real combat experience. In the Middle East, the U.S.-led Operation Epic Fury and Israel’s 12-Day War have crushed Iran’s ability to project power, killed Supreme Leader Khamenei, and left the Axis of Resistance — Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis — badly weakened. But wounded adversaries are unpredictable, and ISIS is looking to fill the vacuum. In Africa, the U.S. faces a two-front challenge: jihadi groups are expanding across the Sahel and East Africa, while China is locking up control of the critical minerals America needs for its defense technology and economic future.

The Big Picture: Asia-Pacific and the Web of Connected Threats

The Asia-Pacific is the most dangerous neighborhood on the planet right now. China is building a military designed to take Taiwan, dominate the South China Sea, and challenge U.S. power across the region. North Korea is testing missiles that could reach American cities — and its soldiers are coming home from Ukraine with real battlefield experience. But the most important takeaway from the entire 2026 threat assessment isn’t any single country or group. It’s how deeply connected all these threats are. Chinese companies control the African minerals we need for weapons. Russian tech transfers make North Korean missiles more dangerous. AI supercharges cyberattacks, which target the infrastructure we depend on every day. Fentanyl flows through cartel networks that also smuggle people. Pull on any one thread, and the whole web moves. That’s the world America’s intel community is warning us about — and it’s why paying attention matters.

The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment paints a picture of a world that is getting more complicated, not less. Some threats are genuinely improving — border crossings are way down, fentanyl deaths are falling, and Iran’s regime is on the ropes.

But the overall trend line is sobering. More countries are building weapons that can hit the American homeland. Armed conflict is rising globally. And new technologies like AI and quantum computing are giving adversaries tools that didn’t exist five years ago. The I.C.’s message is clear: America has enormous advantages, but staying safe requires staying alert, clearly prioritizing threats, and understanding that those perils don’t exist in isolation — they feed off each other.

All content derived from the publicly available, unclassified 2026 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community (PDF), published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, March 2026.

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