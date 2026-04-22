You Are There… The Graphic History Series.

Historical Backdrop

By March 1942, the American and Filipino defense of the Philippines was collapsing. Japan had invaded the islands on December 8, 1941, and within weeks had driven General Douglas MacArthur’s forces into a desperate retreat to the Bataan Peninsula and the island fortress of Corregidor at the mouth of Manila Bay. For three months, some 78,000 American and Filipino troops had fought on starvation rations, ravaged by malaria, dysentery, and relentless Japanese bombardment, while MacArthur commanded from the network of tunnels blasted into Corregidor’s rock.

On February 22, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered MacArthur to leave the Philippines and proceed to Australia to take command of a new Allied offensive — but MacArthur delayed for weeks, unwilling to abandon his men, until he could delay no longer. Our subject is Jean Marie MacArthur — wife of the General and a 43-year-old mother of a four-year old boy that she has been protecting throughout.

0530 Hours — March 11, 1942 — Lateral 3, Malinta Tunnel, Corregidor Island, Philippines

You wake to the low thrum of the diesel generators and the stale, suffocating heat of the tunnel pressing against your skin like a wet hand. The cot beneath you is damp with your own sweat. Four-year-old Arthur sleeps curled beside you, his small chest rising and falling, his stuffed toy tucked under his chin. Ah Cheu sits upright on the adjacent cot, already awake, her dark eyes watching the boy. The air smells of diesel exhaust, unwashed bodies, and the faint sweetness of mildew on concrete. A string of bare incandescent bulbs casts sickly yellow light along the lateral’s curved ceiling. Outside the tunnel, somewhere beyond twenty feet of solid volcanic rock above you, Japanese artillery begins its morning routine — a distant crump, then another, shaking loose a fine sift of dust from the ceiling that settles on your son’s hair.

0830 Hours — USAFFE Headquarters Lateral, Malinta Tunnel, Corregidor Island

You stand in the narrow headquarters lateral as your husband leans over a map table covered in overlapping charts of the Philippine archipelago, his trademark battered gold-braided field marshal’s cap pushed back on his head, his unlit corncob pipe clamped between his teeth. His face is drawn and gray beneath the tan, and he looks ten years older than the man you married seven years ago. General Sutherland steps out through the curtain that serves as a door, and Douglas turns to you. His voice is low, almost flat. “We leave tonight. PT boats. Pack only what you can carry.” You feel the words land in your chest before your mind processes them. You have known this was coming since Roosevelt’s order three weeks ago, but hearing it spoken aloud in this damp concrete corridor makes it real. You nod once. He turns back to the map. Behind him, the clatter of field typewriters continues unbroken, and a staff sergeant feeds a message into a cipher machine without looking up.

1100 Hours — Hospital Lateral, Malinta Tunnel, Corregidor Island

You walk Arthur through the main tunnel toward the supply lateral, and there is no way to avoid passing the hospital section. The wounded lie on cots lining both walls, so close together that the orderlies must step sideways between them. The smell is overpowering — iodine, gangrene, human waste, the metallic tang of old blood baked in tropical heat. A young Filipino soldier with heavy bandages where his legs end stares at the ceiling with unblinking eyes, his lips moving without sound. A nurse in a sweat-soaked uniform kneels beside another man, pressing a compress against his neck. You feel Arthur’s small hand tighten in yours. You lift him onto your hip and press his face gently against your shoulder so he cannot see. Ah Cheu walks one step behind you, her expression unreadable, her flat shoes making no sound on the concrete floor slick with things… you do not want to identify.

1400 Hours — Lateral 3 (Living Quarters), Malinta Tunnel, Corregidor Island

You sit on the edge of the cot and consider what can be saved. The musette bag holds one change of clothes for Arthur, a thin cotton blanket, his vaccination records folded into a tight square, a single family photograph in a cardboard frame, and a small leather toiletry kit that is mostly empty. You have no cosmetics, no jewelry beyond your wedding ring, no coat for a journey you know nothing about except that it involves open water at night. Arthur sits on the concrete floor stacking empty .45-caliber ammunition boxes that the orderlies gave him weeks ago as toys. Ah Cheu folds and refolds the same two garments, her jaw set tight, her eyes fixed on her hands. The tunnel shakes — a hard one, closer than the morning rounds — and plaster dust sifts down like dirty snow. You hear men running in the main corridor, shouting that a shore battery on Topside has taken a direct hit. Arthur does not flinch. He has never known a world without explosions.

1630 Hours — East Entrance, Malinta Tunnel, Corregidor Island

You step outside the tunnel mouth for what you know will be the last time, and the late-afternoon Philippine sun hits you like a physical blow after months of fluorescent and incandescent tunnel light. The tropical air is hot and heavy and thick with the smell of burned vegetation, cordite, and the oily sweetness of smoldering rubber from a supply dump hit that morning. Above you, the hillside of Topside — Corregidor’s highest point — is cratered and scarred, the old Spanish barracks reduced to roofless shells of shattered masonry, the parade ground pocked with shell holes, palm trees stripped to splintered white trunks pointing at the sky like broken fingers. Across the two miles of water, the Bataan Peninsula is hazy with smoke from fires that never seem to stop. You can hear the dull, rhythmic thud of artillery — American and Filipino guns still answering Japanese positions. A monitor lizard scrambles over a chunk of shattered concrete near your feet and vanishes into a crater. Arthur squints up at you from the tunnel entrance and says he wants to see the ocean. You pick him up and point south, across the shimmering water of the South Channel, and you do not tell him that tonight you will cross this ocean in the dark, through Japanese warships and mines, in a boat made of plywood.

1845 Hours — Path to North Dock, Corregidor Island