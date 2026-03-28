You Wake Up… Time Travel Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

On the morning of December 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched a surprise military attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, dragging America into World War II. At that moment, a 22-year-old woman from Nashville, Tennessee, named Cornelia Clark Fort, was doing something she loved — flying. Cornelia came from one of Nashville’s wealthiest and most prominent families, but she had rejected the expected life of a Southern debutante to become a pilot and flight instructor. By late 1941, she was working for the Andrew Flying Service at John Rodgers Airport, a small civilian airfield located dangerously close to Pearl Harbor and Hickam Field. That Sunday morning, she took a student up in a silver Interstate Cadet monoplane for a routine lesson in touch-and-go landings.

December 7, 1941 — 5:15 AM HST — Cornelia Fort’s rented room, a boarding house near Waikiki, Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii

You wake up in the warm Hawaiian dark, and you have no idea that in two hours you will be the only civilian pilot in the sky over the worst attack in American history. The ceiling fan clicks overhead in a lazy circle. You sit up on the narrow iron-frame bed, your bare feet touching the cool wooden floor, and you push a strand of dark brown hair from your face. The faint scent of plumeria drifts in from outside. You are Cornelia Fort, 22 years old, a civilian flight instructor, and you have a student booked for the first lesson of the day. You reach for the small wind-up clock on the nightstand and confirm the time. The room is spare — a wooden dresser with a round mirror, a cane-back chair draped with yesterday’s clothes, a framed photograph of your family back in Nashville on the dresser. You stand, stretch, and move toward the washbasin in the corner, splashing tepid water on your face. Sunday morning in paradise. Another day of flying.

Share

December 7, 1941 — 5:50 AM HST — Kitchen of the boarding house, Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii

You stand at the narrow kitchen counter in your flying clothes — khaki wide-leg trousers cinched with a brown leather belt, a white short-sleeve cotton blouse tucked in neatly, your dark brown hair pinned back from your face in soft waves and held with a tortoiseshell clip. You pour black coffee from a dented aluminum percolator into a white ceramic mug. The kitchen is shared with the other boarders, but no one else is up this early on a Sunday. A copy of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin from yesterday sits on the table, its headlines about U.S.-Japan diplomatic tensions barely registering. You sip the coffee and eat a piece of toast with guava jam standing up, looking out the window at the first pale light breaking over Diamond Head. You think about the day ahead — your student is working on his landing approaches and he’s getting close to solo. You rinse the mug, grab your tan cotton flight jacket off the hook by the door, and head out.

December 7, 1941 — 6:25 AM HST — Kamehameha Highway, approaching John Rodgers Airport, Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii