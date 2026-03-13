You Wake Up… Time Travel Series: Historical Day-by-Day Guide.

Historical Backdrop

In January 1066, King Edward the Confessor died without a clear heir. That left England’s crown up for grabs. Harold Godwinson, the most powerful noble in England, took the throne first. But Duke William of Normandy said Edward had promised him the crown—and that Harold had sworn to support him. At the same time, Harald Hardrada of Norway invaded from the north with Harold’s own brother, Tostig.

Harold defeated Hardrada in the north at the Battle of Stamford Bridge. Then he rushed south when William landed in England with an army and horses. The two sides met at the Battle of Hastings.

Our subject is Eustace II, Count of Boulogne. He had family ties to King Edward and bad blood with the Godwin family.

October 14, 1066 — ~4:40 AM — Norman camp near Hastings (coastal plain, south of Senlac)

You wake to the thin rasp of surf and the crackle of damp wood that won’t catch. Men cough in the dark. A horse stamps and snorts, iron on stone. The air tastes of salt and smoke and old sweat trapped in wool. Your squire kneels close, hands busy in the gloom, tugging on your gambeson ties, working cold rings of mail over your shoulders. Somewhere, low Latin prayers thread between tents like breath. You stare up at a strip of sky, black and heavy, and the thought lands hard: you once sat at an English table as the king’s brother-by-law, and now you will ride to break Englishmen on a hill.

October 14, 1066 — ~6:05 AM — Norman host assembling on the road north from Hastings

You ride at a walk as the sky turns slate-gray. Wet grass brushes your boots. Ahead, the army gathers in blocks, men stepping into place like pieces on a board. Mass is said in the open air, and the words drift over helmets and horse ears. The papal banner lifts in the morning breeze, cloth snapping once, then settling. You smell churned earth, leather tack, and the sour edge of last night’s ale. On the right, your Boulonnais and Franco-Flemish men mutter in their own tongues, checking girths and tightening straps. You look across the lines—Bretons left, Normans center—and feel the pull of old English ties turn to iron purpose. When you lower your lance, it points north.

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October 14, 1066 — ~7:45 AM — South of Senlac Ridge, near the English position