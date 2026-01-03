You Are There… Graphic History Series.

December 16, 1773 - Joshua Hartwell, age 19, printer's apprentice at the shop of Benjamin Edes, publisher of the Boston Gazette. Born in Roxbury to a wheelwright father who died of smallpox in 1769. Joshua was taken on by Edes at age 14 and has lived in the loft above the print shop on Queen Street for five years. He is a known errand-runner for the Sons of Liberty and has been trusted with sensitive correspondence.

December 16, 1773 — 5:17 AM

Loft above Edes & Gill Print Shop, Queen Street, Boston

The loft is dark save for the faint glow of banked coals in the iron stove below seeping through floorboard gaps. Frost patterns crystal the single small window. The air is thick with the permanent smell of printer’s ink, linseed oil, and the acrid bite of lampblack. Joshua’s straw-tick mattress crinkles as he stirs under two wool blankets, his breath visible in the frigid air. The sound of a watchman’s distant cry—”Five o’clock and all’s well!”—penetrates the wooden walls. Below, the printing press looms like a skeletal beast. Rats scratch in the walls. His stomach growls; last night’s supper of salt pork and hard bread sits uneasily.

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December 16, 1773 — 6:42 AM

Kitchen of the Green Dragon Tavern, Union Street, Boston

Joshua sits at a worn trestle table in the back kitchen, away from the main tap room. The fire roars in the massive hearth, casting dancing shadows. Before him: a wooden trencher with cold johnnycake, a slice of hard cheese, and weak cider in a dented pewter mug. The cider tastes faintly of vinegar. Around him, other young men—apprentices, dock workers, a blacksmith’s boy—eat in near silence, exchanging only glances. The smell of wood smoke, rendered fat, and the sour tang of last night’s spilled ale permeate everything. A serving woman with pockmarked cheeks and reddened hands clears trenchers. Through the doorway, Joshua glimpses men in the tap room speaking in low, urgent tones. The floorboards are sticky beneath his shoes.

December 16, 1773 — 8:23 AM

Interior of Edes & Gill Print Shop, Queen Street, Boston

Gray morning light filters through the frost-edged windows. Joshua works the heavy lever of the wooden press, his shoulders aching with the repetitive motion. The shop reeks of ink and turpentine. Benjamin Edes, his master—a stocky man of 41 with spectacles and ink-blackened fingernails—sets type with urgent precision. They are printing broadsides: “FRIENDS! BRETHREN! COUNTRYMEN!” The lead type clacks into the composing stick. Thomas Fleet, another apprentice, feeds dampened paper. In the corner, wrapped in burlap, Joshua notices bundles he knows contain wool blankets, charcoal, and feathers. His heart pounds. Neither Edes nor the apprentices speak of them directly. The shop cat, a gray mouser missing half an ear, sleeps on a pile of newsprint.