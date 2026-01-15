You Are There… Graphic History Series.

July 2, 1881 — 5:47 AM

Mrs. Lockwood’s Boarding House, 924 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Charles Guiteau lies awake on a narrow iron-frame bed in a cramped third-floor room. Peeling floral wallpaper. A cracked porcelain washbasin on a pine stand. Gray dawn light through a single grimy window. He has not slept. His lips move continuously, rehearsing phrases. The ivory handle of the revolver is visible beneath his pillow. A horsefly buzzes against the glass. From below, the clatter of a milk wagon on cobblestones.

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July 2, 1881 — 6:23 AM

Mrs. Lockwood’s Boarding House, Washroom

Guiteau stands before a spotted mirror in the shared washroom at the end of the hall. He splashes tepid water from a basin onto his face. His hands tremble slightly. He attempts to smooth his hair with water and a broken comb. He practices his smile—it does not reach his eyes. He mutters: “The President’s removal was a political necessity.” A cockroach crawls along the baseboard. He does not notice.

July 2, 1881 — 7:15 AM

Dining Room, Mrs. Lockwood’s Boarding House