You Are There… Graphic History Series.

January 15, 1919 — Boston, Massachusetts — Antonio “Tony” Russo, age 19, Italian-American teamster.

January 15, 1919 — 5:30 AM

Charter Street Tenement, North End, Boston

The creak of wooden floorboards. Thin gray light seeping through a frost-traced window. Six bodies sharing three iron-frame beds in a room twelve feet square. The smell of coal smoke, boiled cabbage embedded in the walls, the sour tang of too many people in too small a space. A chamber pot in the corner not yet emptied. From below, the clang of the coal stove being stoked. Church bells from St. Stephen’s marking the half-hour. The cold is sharp but softer than yesterday—a strange warmth creeping in overnight, making the ice on the inside of the window begin to weep.

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January 15, 1919 — 6:15 AM

Russo Family Kitchen, Charter Street Tenement