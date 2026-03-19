You Wake Up… Time Travel Series: History’s Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

Paris in July 1789 is a powder keg. King Louis XVI has dismissed his reformist finance minister and moved troops into the capital. Food prices have soared. Rumors fly that royal soldiers will soon attack the people.

You are Pierre-Augustin Hulin, a 32-year-old former sergeant of the Queen’s Regiment, now working as a goldsmith’s assistant in Marais. You served six years in the infantry before leaving the army in 1782. You know weapons and war. When the bells ring out across Paris on the morning of July 14, calling citizens to arms, you grab your old coat and hat, pin on a tricolor cockade, and join thousands of Parisians marching toward the Invalides military hospital to seize weapons. Soon you will make history.

THE TOCSIN SUMMONS - July 14, 1789, approximately 04:10, Rue Saint-Antoine, Paris

You wake to the clanging of church bells—not the measured toll of morning mass but a wild, urgent hammering. The tocsin. You push open the shutters of your third-floor lodging and lean into the gray pre-dawn air. Overcast sky, already warm and close. Down on Rue Saint-Antoine, shadows move in clusters. Men carry pikes, clubs, whatever they could grab. You smell smoke from a nearby bakery, horse dung heaped at the corner, the sour reek of the open gutter. Someone shouts about the king’s troops massing at the Champ de Mars. You pull on your old indigo coat, the one you wore in the regiment, button it over your sweat-stained shirt. Your hands shake slightly as you tie the black ribbon in your hair. You grab your round black felt hat, pin the tricolor cockade to the left side, and strap on the short sword you kept from your service days. No musket yet. You’ll find one. You head down the narrow wooden stairs, boots thudding, and step into the street. The crowd is thickening, faces pale and hard in the dim light.

MARCH TO THE INVALIDES - July 14, 1789, approximately 06:40, Quai des Tuileries and Pont Royal, Paris

You march west along the Seine with hundreds of others, maybe a thousand. The sky is still overcast, the air thick and sticky. Sweat runs down your spine under the wool coat. The crowd smells of unwashed bodies, garlic, cheap wine, and fear. Men from the markets, carpenters, masons, shop clerks, a few former soldiers like you. Women too, some carrying knives or stones. The cobblestones are uneven and slippery with horse manure and rotting vegetable scraps. You cross the Pont Royal, the bridge stones worn smooth, the brown water of the Seine sluggish below. Ahead you see the golden dome of the Invalides rising above the low rooftops. Someone yells that the armory holds thirty thousand muskets. You grip the hilt of your sword, already imagining the weight of a military musket in your hands again. A cart rattles past loaded with loaves of bread, and the crowd parts around it. Your throat is dry. Your hat brim is damp with sweat. You keep moving.

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SEIZING THE ARMS - July 14, 1789, approximately 09:05, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris

The gates of the Invalides are broken open. You surge forward with the mob into the vast courtyard. Disabled veteran soldiers in faded blue uniforms stand aside, some even helping. No one wants to shoot into a crowd of thousands. You push through to the armory cellars, descending stone steps slick with centuries of grime. The air below is cool and smells of gun oil and rust. Racks of muskets line the walls—French infantry muskets with long iron barrels, walnut stocks, brass fittings. You grab one, check the lock mechanism. It works. You sling it over your shoulder on a rough leather strap. Someone hands you a leather powder pouch and a bag of lead balls. Beside you, a broad-faced blond man in a brown jacket is loading his arms with another musket and a heavy key ring. You nod at each other. His name is Élie. He says he’s a carpenter. You tell him you were a sergeant. He grins, showing yellowed teeth. Together you haul two small cannon up the ramp on wooden sledges. The bronze barrels scrape and clang.

TOWARD THE BASTILLE - July 14, 1789, approximately 10:30, Rue Saint-Antoine heading east, Paris