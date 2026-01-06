A Day at the the First Presidential Assassination Attempt, 1835
The Illustrated Journal of Samuel Hewitt, Congressional Page
Samuel Hewitt, Age 16, congressional page serving under Representative James K. Polk of Tennessee. Born in Baltimore to a widowed seamstress, Samuel secured his position through a family connection to a Tennessee merchant. He has served in the Capitol for eight months.
January 30, 1835 — 5:47 AM
Mrs. Crockett’s Boarding House, C Street Near the Capitol, Washington City
The creak of frozen floorboards. Darkness cut only by a single tallow candle guttering on a shared nightstand. The smell of rendered animal fat, stale wool blankets, and the chamber pot not yet emptied from the night. The metallic taste of a dry mouth. Three other young men stir in two narrow beds pushed against walls patched with newsprint. Frost patterns creep across the single window. The distant crow of a rooster. The sound of Mrs. Crockett banging a pot downstairs—the signal. Cold so penetrating it aches in the joints.
January 30, 1835 — 6:23 AM
Kitchen of Mrs. Crockett’s Boarding House, C Street