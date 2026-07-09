Time Surfing: Experience History Firsthand.

Historical Backdrop

In the spring of 1750, Dr. Thomas Walker — a 35-year-old physician, surveyor, and land agent from Albemarle County, Virginia — led five men west on behalf of the Loyal Land Company, which held a grant of 800,000 acres beyond the settled frontier. His companions were Ambrose Powell, William Tomlinson, Colby Chew, Henry Lawless, and John Hughes, traveling with horses and dogs through country known to Europeans only by rumor. Native peoples — Cherokee, Shawnee, and others — had used the great pass through the Cumberland Mountains for centuries; it lay on the Warriors’ Path connecting the Ohio country to the South. On April 13, 1750, Walker’s party reached that pass.

April 13, 1750, about 5:15 AM — Expedition camp in a creek bottom, western Virginia backcountry (present-day Lee County, VA)

You wake with frost in your beard stubble and the fire down to orange coals. Your hip aches from the root you slept on. The horses stamp and blow in the dark, hobbled among the cane. Somewhere upstream a whip-poor-will won’t quit. You lie still a moment under your wool blanket and single bearskin, listening for anything wrong — a snapped twig, a dog’s growl. Nothing. Powell is already up, snapping dead branches over his knee. You sit up, pull on cold, stiff moccasins, and spit the night taste out of your mouth. Two hundred miles from the last settlement, and the day’s work hasn’t started.

April 13, 1750, about 6:00 AM — Same camp, first light

Breakfast is what breakfast has been for weeks: leftover bear meat scorched on a green stick, a handful of parched corn, creek water from a tin cup. The fat drips and flares in the fire. You eat fast because the food is dull, not because you’re in a hurry — a man learns to stop tasting it. Tomlinson complains his meat is more gristle than bear, and Lawless tells him to eat the gristle too. The dogs sit at the edge of the firelight, ears up, waiting for bones. You wipe your greasy fingers on your breeches, dig out your journal, and note yesterday’s mileage in cramped ink before the day erases it.

April 13, 1750, about 7:00 AM — Breaking camp

Seven horses to load and every one of them ornery in the cold. You cinch the pack saddle on the bay mare while Hughes fights the sorrel that bit him last week. Bedrolls, the axe, the kettle, powder kept dry in the middle of the load — everything has its place because losing anything out here means doing without it for months. You check the flint in your rifle lock out of habit, blow the pan clear, and swing up. Powell takes the lead on foot, reading the ground. The creek you camped on runs through cedar, so you decide it will be called Cedar Creek, and just like that a nameless stream has a name.

April 13, 1750, about 8:30 AM — Fording Cedar Creek, four miles from camp

The creek is running cold and fast with spring melt, belly-deep on the horses at the ford. You cross first, boots of icy water pouring over your moccasins, the bay mare lurching on slick stones. One misstep and the powder gets wet — and wet powder this far out is a death sentence measured in weeks. Chew’s packhorse balks midstream and the whole line stalls while he hauls its head around, cursing in language that would empty a church. On the far bank you count horses, count loads, count men. All present. Your feet won’t be dry again until tonight, and you knew that when you woke up.

April 13, 1750, about 10:00 AM — On the Warriors’ Path

Powell finds it first and calls you forward: a plain, beaten road through the woods, wide as a wagon in places, worn inches into the earth by centuries of feet — none of them white. This is the Indian road the traders spoke of, the Warriors’ Path that runs from the Cherokee towns north to the Ohio. It means easy traveling. It also means you are walking down somebody else’s highway, and Shawnee war parties use it. Every man checks his priming without being told. The dogs range ahead, noses down. You pass a tree blazed with old hatchet marks and painted figures, red and black, faded by rain. Men have owned this country a long time. You ride quiet.

April 13, 1750, about 11:30 AM — First clear view of the gap