Time Surfing: Experience History.

Historical Backdrop

For years the Barbary states of North Africa had seized American merchant ships and held their crews for ransom. In 1804, after the frigate Philadelphia ran aground and its 300 sailors were imprisoned in Tripoli, an American diplomat named William Eaton proposed something audacious: instead of paying tribute, put the Pasha’s exiled older brother on the throne by force. With eight U.S. Marines, some forty European mercenaries and several hundred hired Bedouin horsemen, Eaton marched 500 miles west from Alexandria, Egypt, across the Libyan desert in fifty days — starving, mutinous, and out of water more than once. The Marines were commanded by our subject, First Lieutenant Presley Neville O’Bannon, a lean, easygoing, hard-fighting Virginian, popular with his men and fond of the fiddle and a drink. On April 27, 1805, with the brigs Argus, Hornet, and Nautilus bombarding from the sea, Eaton’s ragged little army prepared to storm the fortified port of Derna.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 4:45 a.m., Eaton’s camp on the coastal plain, about two miles east of Derna, Cyrenaica (Tripolitan Libya)

You wake before the drum, the way you always do now. The ground is coarse sand and camel dung, your blanket stiff with salt, and something has been biting your ankles all night. Your mouth tastes like copper. Sixty yards off, camels groan and a Bedouin coughs and spits. You sit up, pull on boots that have split along both seams, and chew a piece of hard biscuit soaked in brackish water that smells faintly of goatskin. Fifty days of desert lie behind you in your knees and your cracked lips. Somewhere west, past the dark, there is a town with cannon in it.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 5:40 a.m., low ridge above the eastern approach to Derna

The sun comes up out of the sea behind you and lights the town all at once. Flat white houses, date palms, a green belt of gardens along a dry riverbed, a stone battery squatting on the shore with eight guns pointed at the water. Three American brigs ride at anchor a mile out, topmasts pink in the new light, and you can see men in the Hornet’s tops. Then you look nearer. The heights above the town are cut with fresh earth — trenches, breastworks, loopholed houses. They have had two days to dig. You count the dirt and say nothing.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 7:00 a.m., Marine detachment lines, eastern camp

Seven Marines, and every one of them a scarecrow. You walk the short line while Sergeant Campbell holds the count. You check locks, flints, and touchholes yourself, because sand gets in everything out here and a musket that won’t spark is a club. Cartridges come out of a keg landed from Argus last evening — sixty rounds a man, more than they’ve had since Egypt. You tell them plainly what you know: the town is dug in, the ships will beat on the fort, and the Marines will go where the general points. Nobody talks much. One man is quietly sick behind a rock.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 8:30 a.m., the beach east of Derna harbor

The Argus’s boats come in through the surf with a brass fieldpiece lashed athwart the thwarts. You wade in to your waist to help, and the cold water stings a hundred small cuts you didn’t know you had. Sailors grunt and swear as they heave the gun and its carriage up the shingle; the barrel is hot to the touch already. Captain Hull shouts down from the launch that he will lay Hornet close aboard the battery at two o’clock. You shake his hand over the gunwale with a wet sleeve. Then you drag the piece inland, wheels sinking to the axle in sand.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 9:45 a.m., broken ground under the heights southeast of Derna

You crawl the last thirty yards on your belly with Peck and the engineer. From here you can read the whole enemy line: a stone-faced breastwork along the ridge, a trench behind it, and beyond that terraces of loopholed garden walls dropping into the town. Men in white robes and red caps move along the parapet. Someone up there sees the sun off your glass, and a jezail cracks; the ball smacks limestone six feet left and sprays your face with grit. You slide back down the slope, spitting dust, and count what you saw for the general — perhaps 2,000 men, and every one of them above you.

Date/time and location: April 27, 1805 — 11:15 a.m., General Eaton’s tent, Eaton’s camp