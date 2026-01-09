You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Austin Roe, a 26-year-old tavern keeper from Setauket, Long Island, serves as courier for the Culper Ring under the code name “Culper Messenger”.

October 14, 1778 — 5:47 AM — Roe’s Tavern, Setauket, Long Island

The creak of rope bed slats. Wool blanket heavy with the musk of months without washing. Gray light through oiled paper windows. The sharp ammonia of a chamber pot beneath the bed. Distant roosters. The tavern below still holding last night’s smoke — tobacco, tallow, spilled cider gone to vinegar. Cold pine floorboards. The young man’s breath visible in the chill as he rises, his linen nightshirt damp with sweat despite the cold.

October 14, 1778 — 6:23 AM — Kitchen House behind Roe’s Tavern, Setauket

Woodsmoke thick in the detached kitchen. An enslaved woman named Bett tends the fire, her back to him as she works. The hiss of water in an iron pot. The young man splashes frigid well water on his face from a wooden bucket, gasping. No soap — lye soap is scarce. He scrubs his teeth with a frayed birch twig dipped in salt. The taste of brine and wood fiber. He pulls on his clothes layer by layer: linen shirt still carrying his body’s history, wool stockings with darned heels, leather breeches stiff with age.

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October 14, 1778 — 7:15 AM — Stable Yard, Roe’s Tavern, Setauket

The stamp and blow of horses in the cold. Manure steaming in the morning air, its grassy fermented smell overwhelming. He saddles his bay mare — she is small, unremarkable, chosen specifically for her plainness. The leather of the saddle is cracked, mended with cord. Inside his waistcoat, sewn into the lining, a folded paper bearing nothing visible — the message written in James Jay’s invisible stain, readable only when treated with its counterpart reagent. His hands tremble slightly as he checks the hidden pocket. A British patrol passed through yesterday. He reminds himself: he is merely riding to New York to purchase supplies for his tavern. Coffee. Pins. Fabric.

October 14, 1778 — 9:02 AM — Road to Brooklyn Ferry, Long Island

Fifty-five miles to New York City. The road is mud and ruts from autumn rains. His mare picks her way carefully. The smell of wet fallen leaves, woodsmoke from distant farmhouses, the occasional sharp decay of a dead animal in the brush. He passes a farmstead burned by British raiders — blackened timbers, a chimney standing alone. A woman and two children dig in the ruined garden for any remaining turnips. He does not stop. Cannot stop. A lone rider stopping draws attention. His stomach growls; he ate only cold johnnycake before leaving. Overhead, geese in formation heading south. The creak of leather. The rhythm of hooves.

October 14, 1778 — 11:38 AM — British Checkpoint, Jamaica Pass, Long Island