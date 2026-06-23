Time Surfing: Experience History Firsthand.

Historical Backdrop

In the summer of 1756, the British East India Company controlled the trading post of Calcutta in Bengal, India, protected by a riverside fort called Fort William. The young Nawab of Bengal, angry that the British were reinforcing without permission and were sheltering people he wanted, marched on the city with a massive army. The Company’s defense disintegrated. The governor and most officers fled by boat down the Hooghly River. Our subject is John Zephaniah Holwell, a 45-year-old surgeon turned Company administrator—educated, stubborn, and used to authority. He was not a soldier by training, but when his superiors ran, he stayed.

Fort William, Calcutta — June 20, 1756, 5:40 a.m.

You climb the rampart at first light. Smoke from last night’s fires hangs in the wet, hot air. The Nawab’s army covers the open ground beyond the ditch—tents, elephants, thousands of men. Your stomach is empty and your mouth is dry. You count the defenders left on the wall and the number is too small. A sentry coughs beside you. You give the order to ready the cannon.

Fort William, the southeast bastion — June 20, 1756, 9:15 a.m.

You move along the firing line, shouting over the noise. A gun crew rams powder and ball. The cannon roars and jumps, and your ears ring. Wood splinters fly as enemy musket balls strike the wall. A clerk-turned-gunner beside you is bleeding from the scalp but won’t leave. Heat presses down. Your shirt is soaked through and clings to your back.

The river gate, facing the Hooghly — June 20, 1756, 11:00 a.m.

You run to the water gate and your heart sinks. The last boats are pulling away into the brown river current—the governor and senior men aboard, growing smaller. You shout, but they do not turn back. Women and wounded crowd the muddy bank behind you, left behind like you. The realization settles cold in your chest: you are now in command of the abandoned.

Inside Fort William, the parade square — June 20, 1756, 3:30 p.m.

The walls are breached and the enemy floods in. The fighting is hand-to-hand and chaotic, dust everywhere. A defender falls near you. You raise your sword, but you can see it is hopeless—your men are too few and exhausted. You shout for them to throw down their arms before they are all cut to pieces. The clamor of swords and screams fills the square.

Fort William courtyard, after surrender — June 20, 1756, 5:00 p.m.

It is over. You stand disarmed among your captured men as the victors take the fort. A Bengali officer signals you to be still. The looting has begun—chests broken open, wine bottles smashed, soldiers drinking and laughing. You are afraid, but an officer tells you that you will not be harmed. You let yourself hope, foolishly, that the worst is past.

Fort William, before the Nawab’s pavilion — June 20, 1756, 6:30 p.m.