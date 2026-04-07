You Are There… The Graphic Time Travel Guide.

Historical Backdrop

In the fall of 1859, the United States was a nation devouring itself over slavery, and John Brown — a 59-year-old abolitionist with the eyes of a prophet and the hands of a killer — intended to force the issue to its bloody conclusion. Born in 1800 in Connecticut and raised in Ohio by a father who preached that human bondage was an unforgivable sin against God, Brown had failed at nearly every business he ever tried, buried nine of his twenty children, and channeled his grief and fury into a single, all-consuming mission: the violent destruction of slavery.

He had already earned a reputation as “Osawatomie Brown” after leading guerrilla raids in Kansas Territory, including the 1856 Pottawatomie Massacre where five pro-slavery settlers were hacked to death with broadswords. Now, operating under the alias “Isaac Smith” and posing as a cattle buyer from New York, he had spent months hiding with 21 recruits — sixteen white and five Black, the youngest barely 20 — in a rented farmhouse in the Maryland mountains, just five miles north of the United States Armory and Arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia. Hidden in crates marked as mining equipment were nearly 200 Sharps rifles, revolvers, and almost 1,000 iron-tipped pikes meant to arm the enslaved people he was certain would rise up and join him once the first blow was struck. Frederick Douglass himself had visited Brown and refused to participate, warning him he was walking into “a steel trap,” but Brown believed God had ordained this night.

October 16, 1859 — 5:00 AM

Kennedy Farmhouse, Washington County, Maryland

You wake up on a cold plank floor in a Maryland farmhouse, surrounded by twenty-one men and a thousand weapons — and by nightfall, you will light the fuse that splits a nation in two. Your old joints are screaming against the cold that has settled into the bones of this farmhouse overnight. Around you, twenty-one men lie packed together under rough wool blankets, the air thick with the sour stench of unwashed bodies, boot leather, and the sharp bite of gun oil. You can hear the shallow breathing of your sons Watson and Oliver nearby. You rise stiffly, step over the sleeping forms, and kneel in the corner where a thin gray light leaks through the gaps in the timber wall. You press your calloused hands together, close your eyes, and pray — not for safety, not for victory, but for the four million souls in chains who have no one else willing to die for them.

October 16, 1859 — 8:30 AM

Kennedy Farmhouse, Main Room, Washington County, Maryland

You spread the hand-drawn map across the rough kitchen table while your secretary of war, John Henry Kagi, leans over your shoulder and traces the route with a pencil stub. The map shows the town of Harpers Ferry wedged into the narrow point where the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers meet, the armory buildings strung along the riverbank, the covered railroad bridge, the arsenal, and Hall’s Rifle Works on the island. You tap the armory gate with your finger and say it plainly: we take the bridge, we take the armory, we take the rifle works, all at once, all before anyone can raise an alarm. Kagi nods, adjusts his wire spectacles, and asks about the timing. You tell him tonight.

October 16, 1859 — 11:00 AM

Kennedy Farmhouse, Barn, Washington County, Maryland

You stand in the dirt-floored barn inspecting the weapons with the cold efficiency of a man who has done this before. The horse-drawn wagon is already half loaded: wooden crates packed with two hundred Sharps rifles, boxes of cartridges, and bundles of iron-tipped pikes — six-foot wooden shafts topped with crude double-edged blades, forged by a Connecticut blacksmith for seventy-five cents apiece, each one meant for the hand of an enslaved man who has never held a weapon. Dangerfield Newby, the tallest man in your company, lifts the crates with quiet, enormous strength, his dark eyes distant. You know he carries a letter from his wife Harriet, enslaved on a plantation in Virginia, who wrote begging him to come buy her freedom before their baby is born. That letter is why he is here. You hand him a Sharps rifle and he takes it without a word.

October 16, 1859 — 1:00 PM

Kennedy Farmhouse, Main Room, Washington County, Maryland