You Are There… Graphic History Series.

On the morning of May 10, 1869, the desolate high desert of Promontory Summit, Utah Territory—elevation 4,900 feet—prepared to witness the symbolic completion of the first transcontinental railroad. The Central Pacific Railroad, having pushed eastward from Sacramento through the brutal granite of the Sierra Nevada using predominantly Chinese labor, and the Union Pacific Railroad, having laid track westward from Omaha across the Great Plains with largely Irish immigrant and Civil War veteran crews, were set to join their rails.

The ceremony had already been delayed twice: first by rain that washed out track, and then because Union Pacific Vice President Thomas Durant had been held hostage by unpaid workers in Piedmont, Wyoming, who chained his rail car until back wages were telegraphed. That morning, roughly 500-600 people gathered at the remote junction—railroad officials, soldiers, workers, dignitaries, journalists, and photographers—while telegraph lines stood ready to transmit the blow of the final spike to a waiting nation. The weather was cold, windy, and overcast, the landscape barren scrubland dotted with sage and juniper, the air thin and sharp with the smell of creosote-soaked railroad ties and coal smoke.

May 10, 1869 – 5:17 AM – Union Pacific Workers’ Camp, 2 miles east of Promontory Summit, Utah Territory

The young man wakes on a straw-stuffed canvas tick inside a canvas wall tent, shared with five other track layers. The cold seeps through thin wool blankets. Outside, men cough and spit. The smell of unwashed bodies, mildew, and coal smoke hangs in the close air. He pulls on his brogans, laces cracked and re-knotted, and steps into the predawn gray. The high desert cold bites at 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook fires flicker between rows of tents. A mule brays. He joins the line at the mess wagon for coffee—burnt, bitter, served in a dented tin cup—and a slab of salt pork with hardtack.

Share

May 10, 1869 – 7:45 AM – Walking the Grade toward Promontory Summit, Utah Territory