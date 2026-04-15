You Are There… The Graphic History Guide.

Historical Backdrop

Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a working-class steel town of 30,000 people wedged into a narrow river valley with nowhere to go when the water rose. Fourteen miles upstream and 450 feet above, the South Fork Dam held back a two-mile-long lake that served as a private resort for Andrew Carnegie, Henry Clay Frick, and other Gilded Age titans who had bought the aging state-built dam and let it rot — lowering the spillway to build a road, clogging the discharge pipes with fish screens, and ignoring every engineer who warned them. On May 31, 1889, after two days of the heaviest rainfall western Pennsylvania had ever seen, the lake rose past all capacity and the dam gave way at 3:10 PM, unleashing 20 million tons of water down the valley at 40 miles an hour. The wave slammed houses, locomotives, factories, and whole forests into an insane wall of debris 35 to 60 feet high. It hit Johnstown at 4:07 PM. In ten minutes, the city was gone and 2,209 people were dead.

Our subject is Victor Heiser — 16 that morning — a lean, bright kid of German stock who worked with his father, George, at the family livery on Washington St. His mother Mathilde kept their modest home on the same block. By nightfall, both of his parents were dead, the stable was gone, and Victor had survived through a… well you make that call. Heiser grew up to be a famous physician and published a popular book on the flood.

May 31, 1889 — 5:30 AM — Heiser Residence, Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

You wake up to a rain that will not stop. In your narrow bed on the second floor to the sound of rain hammering the slate roof so hard it sounds like gravel being poured from a bucket. The room is gray, barely lit. Water streams down the windowpane in sheets, distorting the outline of the house across the street. You can hear the creek — it is louder than it should be, a low, constant, guttural roar beneath the rain. Your wool blanket is damp; everything in the room feels damp — the plaster walls, the pine floorboards, the air itself. You swing your legs over the edge of the bed, your bare feet touching cold wood. The smell of coal smoke drifts up from the kitchen below, where your mother is already stoking the stove. You pull on your trousers and suspenders, your cotton shirt still wrinkled from yesterday, and push your damp hair off your forehead. Through the floor, you hear your father’s heavy boots crossing the kitchen. It has been raining for two days straight and the rivers are already high. You look out the window at Washington Street and see brown water running in the gutters like a creek of its own, carrying sticks and mud. It is just rain, you tell yourself. It is always raining in Johnstown.

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May 31, 1889 — 7:15 AM — Heiser Livery Stable, Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

You walk with your father through ankle-deep water on Washington Street toward the stable. The rain has not let up. Your father, George — a stocky, barrel-chested man in his late forties, his dark mustache dripping — does not speak. He walks with purpose, his heavy boots splashing through the brown runoff, his dark wool vest already spotted with rain over his faded blue work shirt. The stable is a two-story wooden structure with a wide double door, and when you pull it open, the warm, sharp smell of horse sweat, hay, and manure hits you like a wall. Six horses stand in their stalls, shifting and stamping — they are restless, ears pinned, nostrils flaring. Your father notices it. He runs a thick hand along the neck of the bay mare and murmurs something in German. You begin your morning work: forking hay, checking water buckets, shoveling out the stalls. The rain drums on the roof above you without ceasing. Water is seeping under the stable door, creeping across the dirt floor in dark fingers. Your father looks at it, looks at you, and says nothing. He has lived in Johnstown his whole life. The rivers flood every spring, and every spring the water goes back down.

May 31, 1889 — 10:00 AM — Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

You stand in the open doorway of the stable and watch the street. The water is up to mid-calf now, a brown, swirling current running down Washington Street carrying planks of wood, fence slats, a child’s shoe. People are moving through it — men in rubber boots heading to the wire works and the Cambria Iron mill, women holding their skirts above the muck, a boy your age pushing a handcart with his trousers soaked to the knee. The brick and frame buildings along the street look dark and heavy under the low gray sky. A horse and wagon pass slowly, the horse’s legs submerged to the hocks, the driver hunched under an oilcloth. Your father comes up behind you, smells of tobacco and horse liniment, and says they are talking about the dam up at South Fork. He says it the way he says everything — flat, practical, as though it were a fence that needed mending. You have heard about the dam your whole life. Every time it rains hard, someone says the dam will break. It never does. You watch a dead cat float past in the brown water and turn back to your work.

May 31, 1889 — 12:30 PM — Heiser Residence Kitchen, Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania