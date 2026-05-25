You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Historical Backdrop

By early May 1945, the Battle of Okinawa had become the bloodiest fight of the Pacific War. The 77th Infantry Division was tasked with seizing the Maeda Escarpment — a 400-foot cliff the GIs called “Hacksaw Ridge” — where dug-in Japanese defenders held a maze of tunnels, caves, and pillboxes. Private First Class Desmond T. Doss, a 26-year-old Seventh-day Adventist from Lynchburg, Virginia, served as a combat medic in B Company, 1st Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment. He had refused to touch a weapon out of religious conviction, enduring beatings and ridicule in basic training.

May 5, 1945 — 04:40 hrs — Bivouac below Maeda Escarpment, Okinawa, Japan

You wake in your shallow foxhole as cold rain drips off the edge of your poncho. Mud has soaked through your trousers. You pull the small Bible from your breast pocket, kiss the inscription from your wife Dorothy, and read by the dim red glow of a shielded flashlight. Around you, men cough, retch, and curse softly. Far off, naval guns thump in slow rhythm. Your boots are wet, your stomach is empty, and your hands are shaking — but you whisper the same prayer you always do: Lord, help me save just one more.

May 5, 1945 — 05:25 hrs — Forward assembly area, 307th Infantry, base of the escarpment

You crouch beside a small Coleman pocket stove, heating a tin of C-ration meat-and-beans for a wounded private who couldn’t keep food down yesterday. The boy’s name is Glenn. You hand him the warm tin without a word and pour him coffee from your canteen cup. Smoke from cigarettes drifts past. Sergeant Howell — the same man who once tried to have you court-martialed — nods at you across the fire. You nod back. The radio crackles: jump-off at 0700.

May 5, 1945 — 06:35 hrs — Battalion command post, base of cliff

Captain Vernon stands over a folded map, finger tapping a thin pencil line marking the top of the ridge. You stand at the back of the small group, helmet under your arm, listening. Pillboxes. Caves. Counterattacks. Casualties. You do not speak — medics rarely do in briefings — but Vernon looks up at you and says, “Doss, you’ll go up with first wave.” You nod. Your mouth is dry. You touch the Bible through your jacket.

May 5, 1945 — 07:05 hrs — Foot of the Maeda Escarpment

The cargo net hangs against the wet limestone — a tangled web of thick rope and short wooden cleats. You climb behind the riflemen, your aid bags banging against your hips, the rope scraping your palms raw. You can smell wet rock, cordite, and the sweet rotten odor of the dead Japanese soldiers that have been on the ridge for days. Halfway up, a Marine boot to your left dislodges a clod of mud that hits your helmet. You keep climbing. Lord, help me get up.

May 5, 1945 — 07:40 hrs — Top of the Maeda Escarpment

You crawl over the lip of the cliff onto a moonscape — shattered tree stumps, twisted Japanese bodies, broken rifles, scorched earth. The first Nambu machine gun opens up to your right. A rifleman beside you grunts and falls forward, helmet rolling. You’re already moving — you don’t think, you crawl to him, sulfa powder in hand, before the second burst snaps overhead. “Medic!” someone screams from your left. Then another. Then another.

May 5, 1945 — 09:15 hrs — Plateau, top of the ridge