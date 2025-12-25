You Are There… Graphic History Series.

May 1, 1848 — Independence, Missouri to the Crossing of Blue River

Elijah Cobb, 18 years old, is the eldest son of Thomas and Martha Cobb, formerly of Muskingum County, Ohio. The family—including Elijah’s younger siblings Samuel (14), Ruth (11), and infant Mary (8 months)—sold their struggling 60-acre farm after three years of failed wheat harvests and Thomas’s debts to the Zanesville bank. They join the Henderson Company, a party of 23 wagons bound for the Willamette Valley, seeking the promise of free land under the Donation Land Claim Act’s predecessor arrangements. Elijah is lean, standing 5’10”, with sun-weathered skin, unkempt sandy-brown hair, blue eyes, and a sparse attempt at a beard. He keeps a small leather-bound journal given to him by his schoolmaster back in Ohio.

Date/Time: May 1, 1848 — 4:47 AM

Location: Camp on the outskirts of Independence, Missouri, near the Santa Fe Trail junction

Elijah wakes to the sound of oxen lowing in the pre-dawn blackness. The air is cold and damp, carrying the mineral smell of the Missouri River mixed with woodsmoke from dying campfires. Around him, canvas wagon covers appear as pale ghosts against the darkness. His younger brother Samuel breathes heavily beside him in the cramped wagon bed, wedged between sacks of flour and a disassembled plow. The taste of last night’s salt pork lingers, metallic and greasy. A rooster crows from a nearby farmstead—one of the last they will hear for months. Elijah’s bones ache from sleeping on wooden boards padded only by a thin straw tick. He hears his father already moving outside, the distinctive clink of chain as Thomas checks the oxen’s yokes. The eastern horizon shows the faintest gray suggestion of dawn. Somewhere in the camp, a baby cries—not his sister Mary, but one of the Whitmore children three wagons down. The ground outside is mud from yesterday’s rain, and he can smell it: rich, loamy, thick Missouri bottomland soil.

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Date/Time: May 1, 1848 — 5:32 AM

Location: Camp cook fire, Henderson Company wagon circle