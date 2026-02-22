You Are There… Graphic History Series.

You wake up. You don’t know what time it is. You haven’t slept in a bed in eleven days. Your feet are wrapped in rags because your shoes fell apart in Kentucky. Your three-year-old daughter hasn’t cried in two days — she’s learned that silence means survival. Tonight a Quaker woman you’ve never met will hide you in a root cellar under her kitchen while slave catchers search the house above you. You can hear their boots. Your daughter doesn’t make a sound. She’s three.

In October 1849, the Ohio River was America’s River Jordan — a 981-mile boundary between human bondage and the first fragile promise of freedom. Kentucky held approximately 210,000 enslaved people, many laboring in the tobacco and hemp fields of the Ohio River counties. Mason County, with its rich bottomland and hilltop plantations, was home to some of the state’s largest slaveholders.

Directly across the river, the small town of Ripley, Ohio — population barely 2,000 — had become one of the most active stations on the Underground Railroad, anchored by the Presbyterian minister John Rankin, whose hilltop lantern was visible from the Kentucky shore, and by a fragile network of Quaker, Presbyterian, and free Black families stretching north into the Ohio interior. In 1849, one year before the Fugitive Slave Act would make aiding runaways a federal crime punishable by six months’ imprisonment and a $1,000 fine, slave catchers already operated freely in southern Ohio, collecting bounties that could reach several hundred dollars — more than most working men earned in a year. A captured fugitive faced not merely return to bondage but the near-certainty of being “sold down the river” to the cotton and sugar plantations of the Deep South, where life expectancy plummeted and family separation certain. For a 27-year-old hemp worker from a Mason County plantation — a man whose wife had been sold to a trader bound for Natchez eight months earlier, who had decided that his three-year-old daughter would not grow up to face the same fate — the eleven-day, roughly 140-mile journey north through the Kentucky hills was an act of desperate calculation: the odds were perhaps one in three that he would make it across the river alive and uncaught.

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October 28, 1849 — 4:12 AM

Tobacco curing barn, Tuckahoe Creek, Mason County, Kentucky — 8 miles south of the Ohio River

You wake because your daughter’s hand is moving against your chest. Not crying — she stopped crying five days ago outside of Flemingsburg — just the small unconscious movement of a child’s fingers, curling and uncurling in her sleep. The barn is black. The air is thick with the sweet, acrid smell of fire-cured tobacco hanging in ranks above you on wooden tier poles. You are lying in the dirt between two foundation stones where a section of the barn’s plank siding has rotted enough to let you crawl through. The stolen coat is wrapped around your daughter. You have no covering. The temperature is in the low thirties. Your feet, wrapped in burlap sacking, are numb. You lie still and listen. A dog barks somewhere — half a mile, maybe less. Your ribs press against the dirt. You count to two hundred. The dog stops. You press your lips against your daughter’s forehead. Her skin is warm. You have eight miles to go.

October 28, 1849 — 5:38 AM

Wooded ravine along Tuckahoe Creek, Mason County, Kentucky — 6 miles south of the Ohio River

You move through the creek bed because it leaves no tracks and the dogs cannot follow your scent in running water. The water is shin-deep and so cold it burns. Your daughter is on your left hip, the blanket pulled over her head. She has one arm around your neck, and her grip has not loosened in twenty minutes. You cannot see the sky through the canopy but you know the direction by the moss and by the way the water runs — north, always north, downhill toward the river. The creek bottom is limestone and clay. Twice you slip. The second time you go to one knee and the water soaks your daughter’s blanket and she gasps but does not cry. The woods around you are oak and hickory, the leaves mostly fallen, ankle-deep on the banks. Somewhere ahead a great horned owl calls twice and stops. The sky is beginning to lighten behind the trees to the east. A pale gray. You have to be under cover before full light. You move faster.

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October 28, 1849 — 7:22 AM

Edge of a harvested hemp field, Lewisburg Road, Mason County, Kentucky — 4 miles south of the Ohio River