You Wake Up… Time Travel Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

By the fall of 1769, Daniel Boone had spent nearly six months pushing deeper into the wilderness that would one day become Kentucky — land so abundant with game, so wide and open and extraordinary, that it was hard for a man like him to imagine ever leaving it. He was 35 years old, born in Pennsylvania, raised in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina, and already known as one of the most skilled long hunters on the American frontier. He had crossed through the Cumberland Gap in June with a small party that included his brother-in-law John Stewart and the veteran explorer John Finley, who had seen Kentucky before and could not stop talking about it. What they found was everything Finley had promised: rolling meadows black with bison, rivers thick with beaver, forests that went on past every horizon. But the land was not empty, and it was not theirs. The Shawnee Nation, whose hunting grounds spread across the Ohio Valley, regarded Kentucky — which they called Kanta-ke — as a sacred resource they had no intention of surrendering to English colonists with traps and rifles. By December 1769, Boone’s party had split into smaller groups and accumulated months’ worth of valuable pelts. On December 22, 1769, ranging far from base camp with only Stewart at his side, Boone walked into the most consequential moment of his life so far: a Shawnee war party, led by the chief the colonists called “Captain Will,” stepped out of the forest and took everything.

December 22, 1769 — 4:30 AM — Ridgeline camp above a small unnamed creek tributary, Red River country, central Kentucky wilderness

The camp is almost invisible against the dark hill — two men under blankets on beds of pine boughs, a ring of dying coals circled by river stones, two horses breathing steam in the blackness near a hemlock tree. Boone surfaces from sleep the way he always does, without sound or sudden movement, his body trained by years of frontier life to wake at the first thing that is wrong, or sometimes at nothing at all. Tonight there is nothing wrong. The air is near zero, and a thin skin of frost has settled across his blanket, his hat brim, the dead leaves around him. He rises to his knees and leans over the coals, lips pursed, blowing them back to orange life. His breath puffs white in the dark. Somewhere down in the hollow below, an owl calls once, then goes silent.

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December 22, 1769 — 6:45 AM — Edge of a frost-covered meadow, approximately one mile east of the Red River, central Kentucky

Full light now, or what passes for it on a December morning in Kentucky — a hard pale silver-white that flattens everything and shows no warmth at all. Boone and Stewart have broken camp and loaded the horses, the fur bundles tied with rawhide and distributed across the saddles, the rifles primed and ready. They move east along the ridge, then drop off its nose into a long open meadow that takes the early sun with startling beauty. Every blade of dead grass holds a casing of ice. The frost across the meadow floor catches the first horizontal rays and throws them back as a million cold sparks. Boone stops at the meadow’s edge for a full minute before stepping out, reading the ground the way a different man reads a printed page — deer tracks pressing through the frost in two lines, the scrape of a buck’s antler at the base of a young ash, and at the far tree line, three hundred yards away, a small group of deer moving unhurried into the timber. He notes all of it without speaking. Then he walks forward.

December 22, 1769 — 8:15 AM — Dense mixed hardwood forest following a deer run northwest toward the Red River, central Kentucky