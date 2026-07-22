Time Surfing: Experience History.

Historical Backdrop

In 1754, Britain and France both claimed the Ohio Country, the rich land where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers meet. Virginia sent a young, ambitious officer named George Washington, only twenty-two, to push the French out. In May his men ambushed a small French party at Jumonville Glen, and a French officer was killed — many said murdered. The dead man’s brother came looking for revenge. Washington threw up a crude circular palisade in a soggy meadow he called “Great Meadows,” named it Fort Necessity, and waited. He had never commanded a real battle.

Date/Time and Location: Before dawn, roughly 4:30 a.m. — Fort Necessity, Great Meadows, Ohio Country (present-day Fayette County, Pennsylvania)

You wake on wet straw inside the little log stockade. Rain taps the palisade all night and hasn’t stopped. Your boots are already soaked through. Men snore and cough around you, sick with dysentery and hunger. The meadow smells of wood smoke, horse dung, and mildew. You stand, tall and stiff, and step out to look at the treeline. It is close. Too close. Within musket shot on three sides. You tell yourself the open ground will protect you. You are wrong, and part of you knows it.

Date/Time and Location: Around 7:00 a.m. — inside Fort Necessity

You walk the fort’s inner wall in the gray light. The trenches you dug around the palisade are filling with brown water. You count barrels, count men, count muskets. Fewer than four hundred fit to fight. Many are sick. The South Carolina regulars keep to themselves. You meet Captain James Mackay, the British officer who outranks you by a royal commission but not by command. You are polite. You are cold to each other. The fort suddenly looks very small.

Date/Time and Location: Around 9:00 a.m. — the storehouse, Fort Necessity

Inside the tiny storehouse you lean over a rough plank table. Your Dutch translator, Jacob Van Braam, stands near, useful and unreadable. You spread a crude map and try to guess how many French are coming. Fort Duquesne is only a day’s march away. Scouts said hundreds. You have salt pork gone slimy, hard biscuit, and little dry powder. Your ink runs in the damp. You write orders anyway, because a commander writes orders.

Date/Time and Location: About 11:00 a.m. — north edge of the meadow

A shout goes up. You climb to the wall and see them: French troops and their Native allies spilling out of the woods at the far edge of the meadow. Not in neat lines — they scatter, drop low, take cover behind trees and grass. Rain slicks everything. You form your men in the open before the fort, the way a proper army fights. It is the wrong choice for this ground. The first volley cracks across the meadow and the war has begun in earnest.

Date/Time and Location: Around noon — the flooded trenches outside the palisade