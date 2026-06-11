You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Historical Backdrop

For over 200 years, Japan lived under sakoku, a strict “closed country” policy run by the Tokugawa shogunate. Foreigners were almost entirely banned, Japanese were forbidden to leave, and only a trickle of Dutch and Chinese trade was allowed at distant Nagasaki. On July 8, 1853, U.S. Commodore Matthew Perry sailed four warships — two of them coal-powered steam frigates trailing thick black smoke — straight into Edo Bay (modern Tokyo Bay), near the town of Uraga. The Japanese called them kurofune, the “black ships.” Their cannon, smoke, and refusal to leave threw the coast into panic and forced Japan to confront a world it had locked out for generations. Our subject is Genta, a 19-year-old low-ranking samurai (kachi) serving the Uraga magistrate’s coastal guard.

July 8, 1853 — 4:50 AM. Fishing beach below the Uraga watch posts, Edo Bay.

You crouch at the tide line in the grey half-light, splashing cold seawater on your face before duty. The smell of salt, rotting kelp, and last night’s fish guts hangs heavy. Old women already bend over drying racks, gulls scream and fight over scraps, and a single fishing boat creaks out toward the channel mouth. You tighten your obi, feel the weight of your two swords, and tell yourself today will be like every other.

July 8, 1853 — 7:00 AM. Guard barracks and signal post on the Uraga bluff.

You stand muster in the cramped wooden guardhouse as an older retainer barks the day’s orders. Spears lean in racks, a matchlock or two hang on pegs, and the air smells of damp tatami, oiled steel, and burning lamp oil. You kneel, bow, and accept a wooden bowl of thin rice gruel. The duty is dull — watch the channel, log passing ships, salute no one important. You stifle a yawn behind your sleeve.

July 8, 1853 — 11:00 AM. The dirt main road of Uraga town.

You walk an errand through the busy town, dodging a porter bent under a balance pole of charcoal sacks. Shop curtains snap in the breeze, a blacksmith’s hammer rings, and the gutter stinks of night-soil and fish. A traveling monk chants for coins; children chase a stray dog. Two merchants argue over the price of dried bonito. Everything is ordinary, loud, and warm with the smell of cooking miso. You buy nothing — your pay is days late.

July 8, 1853 — 2:35 PM. The Uraga bluff lookout, facing the bay mouth.

A lookout’s shout freezes you. You squint south down the bay and see it — not sails, but two pillars of black smoke crawling over the water with no wind to carry them. Beneath the smoke, dark hulls bigger than any junk you’ve known. Your stomach drops. The older men go silent. Someone whispers the word that will spread across all Japan by nightfall: kurofune — black ships.

July 8, 1853 — 3:05 PM. The alarm post above Uraga harbor.