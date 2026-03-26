You Wake Up… Time Travel Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

Krakatoa sits in the Sunda Strait, the narrow sea lane between Java and Sumatra, where steamships, sail, and small coastal craft move through the Dutch East Indies under colonial rule. Since May, the volcano has been throwing ash and sound into the sky in bursts that come and go, enough to make newspapers mention it and enough to make sailors watch the horizon harder than usual. You are R.A. van Sandick, a Dutch mining engineer in his thirties, traveling through the strait aboard the steamship SS Gouverneur-Generaal Loudon.

Sunday, August 26, 1883 — 01:00 PM local time — Aboard SS Gouverneur-Generaal Loudon, Sunda Strait, off the west Java coast near Anyer (Anjer), with Krakatoa low on the western horizon

You stand at the rail where the teak deck is warm under your soles and the ironwork tastes of salt when the wind brings it up to your face. The strait looks normal for a moment—blue water, scattered chop, a pale line of coast—then the sky ahead thickens like a bruise spreading under skin. From far out toward Krakatoa comes a dull report, not sharp like a rifle but heavy, like a cannon heard through fog. A few passengers drift toward the weather side, shading their eyes with hands and hat brims. You pull your pocket watch, snap it shut, and look again. The sun still burns, but its edge looks softened, as if someone has breathed on glass.

Sunday, August 26, 1883 — 03:30 PM local time — Aboard SS Gouverneur-Generaal Loudon, Sunda Strait mid-channel between Anyer (Java) and the Lampung coast (Sumatra), with ash beginning to fall

The first grit lands on your sleeve like dry pepper. You rub it between thumb and finger and it smears pale grey, sharper than sand, leaving a dirty streak on the linen. The air tastes thinly sour when you breathe through your mouth. The sea is still moving in small wind waves, but the surface looks filmed, as if dust has been sifted over it. A deckhand wipes at a brass fitting and swears under his breath when it comes away black. Captain Lindeman is up forward, his head turning in short cuts between compass, horizon, and the cloud that keeps climbing. Someone opens a canvas bag and pulls out lamp glass too early for daylight. You hear another heavy report, closer now, and the sound seems to hang.

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Sunday, August 26, 1883 — 06:05 PM local time — Aboard SS Gouverneur-Generaal Loudon, Sunda Strait off Anyer (Anjer), daylight collapsing under ash