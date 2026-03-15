You Wake Up… Time Travel Series: History’s Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

You live at the edge of Tsarist Russia where maps are thin and news arrives late, if it arrives at all. On Tuesday, June 30, 1908, something explodes high over the Central Siberian taiga near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River — an airburst so powerful it will become known as the Tunguska Event, the largest impact event in recorded human history. You are S.B. Semenov, a trader at the Vanavara trading post about 65 kilometers from where the blast peaks. Vanavara is a small cluster of rough-hewn log izbas and sheds, boardwalks over mud and a little church. It is near the summer solstice at about 60.9° north: dawn comes around 2–3 AM, nights stay pale, and the air is thick with mosquitoes, wood smoke, river water, pine resin, and wet earth.

June 29, 1908 — 9:00 PM — Vanavara Trading Post, Central Siberia

You finish the day’s tally by the dim, never-quite-dark light leaking through the log cracks. Your thick fingers move over sacks and bundles — tea bricks, salt, flour, kerosene, needles, shot, tobacco — counted twice because mistakes cost you later. Outside, boardwalk planks creak as someone crosses the mud, and dogs nose at fish scraps. The river smells cold and metallic, the taiga smells sweet with resin, and smoke from the stove clings to your shirt. Even at this hour the sky stays bright like late twilight, and mosquitoes find the back of your neck the moment you pause.

June 30, 1908 — 12:30 AM — Your Izba, Vanavara Trading Post

You lie down, but sleep comes in thin layers. The room is close: stove heat trapped in logs, damp wool, and the sour edge of old smoke. Icons watch from the corner above your bedding, and your boots sit near the door with mud still caked in the seams. Mosquitoes whine near your ear, and when you slap, your palm stings. Outside, the “night” looks like a pale morning that never arrives — just a steady half-light over the river and the dark line of the taiga.

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June 30, 1908 — 4:30 AM — Vanavara Trading Post Yard

You get up while the sky is already bright, like day started hours ago. You wash from a chipped basin — cold water that smells faintly of river mud — and wipe your face with a rough cloth that scratches your beard. You step outside to the outhouse, boots sinking at the edge of the boardwalk where the mud never dries. Black flies find your cheeks and wrists. Back inside, you set the samovar and wait for the first hiss, listening to the river and the far, steady noise of the forest waking.

June 30, 1908 — 6:10 AM — Porch of the Trading Post, Vanavara

You stand on the porch and sort what needs to be ready: scales, weights, cord, and a small notebook with smudged pencil marks. Dogs circle under the steps, ears up for strangers. From the river path, an Evenki herder comes in with the smell of reindeer hide and camp smoke, leading a pack animal and carrying a bundle wrapped in skin. You watch his hands, his eyes, the bundle — habit more than suspicion — and you feel the day settling into its normal shape: talk, trade, promises, and small arguments made quiet by distance and need.

June 30, 1908 — 7:05 AM — Porch Bench, Vanavara Trading Post