The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
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Awesome report!

The 1910 Flexner Report provided the roadmap for Rockefeller Medicine to displace 2500 years of apothecarian plant and herbal medicine (Since Grecian Diascorides) and alternative healing methodologies known in the East for millennia. To close five of seven black medical schools and cut the number of women doctors by half.

And to sideline the Sun in healing.

Catholic Doctor of the Church (those with teachings that are eminent and reliable) St. Bonaventure conceptualized a “Chain of Being” from dirt to plants to creeping things, birds, humans etc up to the Godhead. We lose connection with one link and the entire Chain falls. True.

He didn’t include the Sun in his Chain as it is so self-evidently the main portal to Source and has blessed and midwived everything that has ever lived.

And the Rockefeller Medical system requires that Doctors do just that - displace the Sun with their God of Reason/Pride and therefore be Spiritually, Morally, and Ethically gelded to join the club.

Is it any wonder that it produced a Reichsfuhrer Collins and Obergruppenfuhrer Fauci? deploying Einsatzgruppen (roving death squads) to Redrum subjects with “cures” known to injure, manslaughter, and Redrum.

As Aztecs performed Human sacrifice in the service of propitiating the Sun and keeping it around. Deep State medicine performs human sacrifice in the service of keeping the Sun away. I can’t articulate the scale and scope of this Luciferian arrogance.

John Milton can:

Whence but from the author of all ill

Could spring so deep a Malice,

To confound the Race of Mankind

In one root [The Garden], and Earth with Hell,

To mingle and involve, done all to

Spite the Great Creator.

The genius of the Fauci and lesser Demons that surpassed the Aztecs and Nazis is they privatized the disposal of the bodies.

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