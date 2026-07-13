Time Surfing: Experience History Firsthand.

Historical Backdrop

In the spring of 1500, the Mexica (Aztec) capital of Tenochtitlan was the largest city in the Americas, home to more than 200,000 people. Every year, during the second month of their sacred calendar, the Mexica held Tlacaxipehualiztli—the “Feast of the Flaying of Men”—to honor Xipe Totec, god of renewal and springtime rain. The festival’s centerpiece was the tlahuahuanaliztli, or gladiatorial sacrifice, in which captive warriors were tied to a great stone disk and forced to fight fully-armed Mexica knights while wielding only feathered clubs. Our subject is Itzcuintli, a 25-year-old Tlaxcalan jaguar warrior captured six months earlier during a Flower War (xochiyaoyotl)—the ritualized battles the Mexica and their enemies fought largely to take prisoners for the gods. Tlaxcalans hated Mexica rule, but every warrior on both sides accepted that death on the stone was the most honorable exit a man could hope for. Itzcuintli has been fed, housed, and trained by his captor’s household for months. Today is the day he was born for.

Date/time and location: Pre-dawn, roughly 4:00 AM, 5 March 1500. A captives’ longhouse in the Tlatelolco district of Tenochtitlan.

You wake on a reed mat, the smell of copal smoke drifting through the doorway. A hand shakes your shoulder—your keeper. You do not need words. Today is the day. Outside, a conch shell moans across the lake. Your mouth is dry. You touch the small jade bead your mother gave you as a boy, tucked in the woven pouch at your waist. You have not slept much. You will not eat. You stand.

Date/time and location: Just before sunrise, roughly 5:45 AM, 5 March 1500. A stone-lined sacred bathing pool near the Templo Mayor precinct.

The lake wind is cold on your bare skin. Two priests, blackened with soot and dried blood, guide you down slick stone steps into the pool. The water bites. They pour clay bowls of it over your head while chanting the old words. You look up. The morning star hangs above the twin temples. You breathe out. Your breath makes a small white cloud in the dark air.

Date/time and location: Mid-morning, roughly 8:00 AM, 5 March 1500. An open-air platform inside the temple precinct.

You sit on a low stone bench. A young priest kneels and paints your body in vertical stripes—red on white, white on red. Chalk paste is smeared across your face until you feel like a carved mask. Small white bird-down feathers are pressed onto your skin with pine resin. They put a new white paper loincloth on you. Your keeper offers you a gourd of octli. It burns going down. Your legs feel warm. Your ears sing.

Date/time and location: Late morning, roughly 10:30 AM, 5 March 1500. The main causeway leading into the Sacred Precinct of Tenochtitlan.

You walk in single file with the other captives. Drums beat slow. Flutes climb high. Crowds line the causeway, ten deep, shouting, weeping, laughing. Mothers hold children up to see. The smell of copal, corn cakes, fresh flowers, sweat, and lake mud is thick. A woman throws marigold petals at your feet. A boy stares at you without blinking. You keep your head up. You are Tlaxcalan. You will not shame your city.

Date/time and location: Midday, roughly 12:00 noon, 5 March 1500. The Coateocalli plaza before the Templo Mayor.

The line stops. The sun is straight overhead. Your shadow is a small pool at your feet. Before you, the Templo Mayor rises—twin pyramids painted red and blue, steps stained dark to the color of dried liver. A conch blows twice. High on the platform, the Emperor Ahuitzotl sits under a green feather canopy. Priests file out in feathered capes. The Priests command you to face away from the Emperor so he can inspect you. You can smell blood already, faint but constant, like copper in the air.

Date/time and location: Early afternoon, roughly 1:00 PM, 5 March 1500. A shaded portico beside the temple base.

Your captor comes to you. Cuauhtli. The eagle warrior who took you at the river six months ago. He does not smile. He does not sneer. He calls you his “beloved son,” the ritual words, and you call him “beloved father.” He hands you a small clay bowl of atole. Sweet warm corn. You share it. You will not see him again in this life.

Date/time and location: Early afternoon, roughly 2:00 PM, 5 March 1500. The gladiatorial stone (temalacatl), plaza of the Templo Mayor.

They lead you up onto the great flat stone. It is a disk of carved basalt, wider than three men, waist-high. A long rope of maguey fiber is tied around your ankle and fixed through the hole at the stone’s center. You can move. You cannot run. They put a wooden club in your hand. Instead of obsidian blades, feathers are set along its edges. You look down. The crowd is silent now. Somewhere a drum begins.

Date/time and location: Early afternoon, roughly 2:20 PM, 5 March 1500. On the temalacatl stone.

The first jaguar knight climbs up. His helmet is a real jaguar’s head. His teeth are white against the tawny fur. He carries a real macuahuitl—the edges black with sharp obsidian. He circles you. You circle him, favoring the ankle with the rope. He strikes. You catch the blow on your feathered club. The obsidian shears through the feathers like they aren’t there. Wood chips fly. You feel the shock in your teeth. This is real.

Date/time and location: Mid-afternoon, roughly 3:00 PM, 5 March 1500. On the temalacatl stone.

You have taken two of them down. Your left arm is opened along the forearm—a shallow cut, bleeding steady. Your chest paint runs pink. The third warrior climbs up, this one an eagle knight. He is fresh. You are not. Your feet slip on your own blood. He circles right. You misjudge. His club strikes the side of your thigh. Something in your leg gives way. You fall onto one knee. The crowd exhales as one.

Date/time and location: Mid-afternoon, roughly 3:30 PM, 5 March 1500. Beside the temalacatl stone.

They lift you off the stone. Your leg does not answer. The high priests in black robes surround you. Your keeper unwraps the rope from your ankle. The chief priest looks into your face. He is very old. His eyes are calm and kind. He says the words that mean, “You are going now to feed the sun.” You nod. Your mouth is too dry to speak.

Date/time and location: Late afternoon, roughly 3:50 PM, 5 March 1500. The steps of the Templo Mayor.

They carry you up. There are 114 steps. You count the first ten, then stop counting. The steps are dark and slick under your bare heels. The sky opens as you rise. You can see all of Tenochtitlan—the canals, the causeways, the white houses, the lake shining like a beaten silver plate, the volcanoes far behind it. You are surprised how beautiful it is. You are surprised you are not more afraid.

Date/time and location: Late afternoon, roughly 4:05 PM, 5 March 1500. The summit platform of the Templo Mayor, before the Huitzilopochtli shrine.

The stone at the top is smaller than you thought. Rounded. Slick. Four priests hold your wrists and ankles. The chief priest stands over you with the black knife. He looks at the sun, which is turning red now. He says the last words. You look up at the sky. You think of your mother’s face. You think of the river back home in Tlaxcala. You do not close your eyes.

Date/time and location: Late afternoon, roughly 4:45 PM, 5 March 1500. The pyramid steps and plaza below.

Your body is carried down the steps by attendants and laid at the base. Priests receive it. The captor waits at the bottom, arms crossed over his chest. The crowd’s voices rise, chanting the god’s name. The sky is now the color of a bruise. Above, a black column of smoke twists straight up from the temple brazier without bending, an omen the priests will call favorable.

Date/time and location: Evening, roughly 7:00 PM, 5 March 1500. Cuauhtli’s household courtyard, Tlatelolco district.

The eagle warrior sits on a low mat in his family’s small courtyard. His mother, wife, and two small sons sit with him. A clay pot of stew is placed before them. It contains a small portion of the honored dead—the ritual meal that binds captor to captive. Cuauhtli does not eat. This is the custom. His family eats. His young son does not understand and tries to hand his father a piece; his mother gently takes it back. Cuauhtli stares at the small fire. He is weeping without sound.

Date/time and location: Late night, roughly 10:00 PM, 5 March 1500. The Templo Mayor and the sleeping city.

The plaza is empty now, swept clean by temple attendants, torches guttering at the corners. Two priests sit cross-legged at the base of the pyramid, keeping watch. The moon rises over the lake, huge and yellow. From a distant house, a woman sings a lullaby. Somewhere a dog barks once and stops. Tenochtitlan sleeps. Tomorrow the sun will rise again. The priests say this is why.

Historical Impact

The Feast of the Flaying of Men was not an isolated horror, but one moving part of an enormous religious machine. The Mexica believed the sun itself had to be fed with the “precious water” of human hearts, and that without this offering, the world would end. Festivals like Tlacaxipehualiztli reinforced Mexica dominance over subject peoples like the Tlaxcalans, who supplied captives year after year—but they also fueled a burning hatred that would prove fatal. Only two decades after this day, when Hernán Cortés and his small Spanish force arrived in 1519, the Tlaxcalans allied with him almost immediately, providing thousands of warriors who fought beside the Spaniards in the siege that destroyed Tenochtitlan in 1521.

The rituals meant to sustain the Mexica cosmos ultimately helped bring their empire down. Modern archaeology at the Templo Mayor’s excavated Huei Tzompantli (great skull rack) has confirmed both the immense scale of these ceremonies and, at the same time, the deep religious sincerity behind them: the Mexica were not butchers, but a people who believed—correctly by their own logic—that the sun’s rising the next morning was worth any price.

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