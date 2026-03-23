You Wake Up In… Time Travel Daily Guide.

Historical Backdrop

You have been on the move since President Thomas Jefferson commissioned this expedition in 1803 and the Corps left St. Louis in May 1804. In about 18 months, you have gone more than 4,000 miles by keelboat, canoe, and on foot—through heat, hunger, and ice. You are York, William Clark’s enslaved man—born into bondage, raised alongside Clark, and used as a skilled hunter and oarsman, even though you are not paid and cannot choose to leave. Along the way, many Native people stare at your dark skin with surprise and curiosity, sometimes touching your hand or arm to test what they think they see. Now it is November 18, 1805, and the Pacific is finally near, but the victory feels soaked and thin: storms pin the Corps down for weeks, trade goods are low, clothes are rotting, and everything you own smells of smoke, salt, and cold rain.

5:00 AM, Nov 18, 1805 — Station Camp, north bank Columbia estuary (near present-day Chinook, WA)

You wake before daylight because the rain will not let you sleep. It drums on the elk-hide lean-to until the seams leak, then runs down the inside like a slow gutter. Your blanket is heavy with damp. Your moccasins are stiff, and when you flex your toes the leather creaks like frozen bark. You sit up in the dark and listen to the camp: men coughing, the river breathing, wind worrying the trees. The fire is almost dead—only a dull red core under wet ash. You feed it with split scraps and smoky driftwood, coaxing flame from rot. The smoke stings your eyes, but it is better than the cold. Your hands—thick and cracked—work by memory: scrape, arrange, shield the ember from rain, breathe it back to life.

There is no clean way to be dry here. The air itself is water. Your hunting shirt and leggings never finish drying; they only change from “soaked” to “less soaked,” then back again.

6:30 AM — Station Camp

By gray morning, the camp is awake in pieces—one man at a time, each moving like joints that have rusted overnight. Breakfast is not a feast; it is fuel. You help stir dried salmon into a thin mash, stretching it with wapato when there is any left. The smell is sharp and fishy, mixed with wet wool and old smoke. Men swallow fast, not because it tastes good, but because stopping means feeling the cold again.

Clark moves through the camp with purpose, making the day into orders. He is tired like the rest, but he stands like a man who has the right to command. You watch his mouth and hands while you work, because you have learned what comes next by how he looks before he speaks. Lewis is there too, quiet and narrow-faced, watching the weather and the men, measuring what the Corps can still endure.

8:00 AM — Departing Station Camp