You Wake Up… Time Travel Series: History’s Daily Guide.

HISTORICAL BACKDROP

In the spring of 1775, Boston is a city under siege. Nearly 4,000 British soldiers occupy a town of 18,000, and tensions between the Crown and the American colonists have reached a breaking point. On the evening of April 18, British General Thomas Gage dispatches roughly 700 elite troops — grenadiers and light infantry — across the Charles River with orders to march to Concord, Massachusetts, and seize a colonial weapons cache. Dr. Joseph Warren, one of the last Patriot leaders still inside Boston, learns of the plan and sends two riders into the night: William Dawes by the longer land route, and Paul Revere by boat across the harbor.

Revere is forty years old, a silversmith and engraver by trade, a spy and courier by necessity — a stocky, strong-jawed man with dark brown hair, calloused hands, and the ruddy face of someone who has spent his life working at a forge. He has a wife, Rachel, and a house full of children on North Square. Tonight, he will ride twelve miles through darkness, mud, and British patrols to deliver a warning that will ignite a revolution.

April 18, 1775 — 4:30 PM — Paul Revere’s Silversmith Shop, North Square, Boston

The rain has been falling all day, streaking the small leaded-glass windows of Revere’s shop on North Square. Inside, the forge has gone cold early. Revere stands at his workbench, but he is not working silver — he is receiving a hushed report from a fellow member of the Mechanics, the Patriot spy network he helps run. British grenadiers and light infantry have been pulled off regular duty. Longboats are being moved to the sterns of warships in the harbor. Revere’s hands — broad, scarred, darkened at the knuckles from years of hammering and filing — rest flat on the bench as he listens. Through the shop’s open door, the narrow cobblestone lane of North Square is slick with rain, and the sound of a British patrol’s boots echoes off the timber-frame buildings. The air smells of wet wood, charcoal, and the salt brine blowing in from the harbor two blocks away.

April 18, 1775 — 9:45 PM — Dr. Joseph Warren’s Home, Hanover Street, Boston

The rain has stopped and the night is clearing fast. Revere moves quickly through the darkened streets of the North End, his boots splashing through puddles on the uneven cobblestones. He has been summoned urgently by Dr. Joseph Warren, the thirty-three-year-old physician who serves as the Patriot movement’s chief intelligence officer inside occupied Boston. Revere arrives at Warren’s candlelit study to find the doctor pacing, his face drawn tight with worry. Warren grips Revere’s arm and speaks in a low, rapid voice: the British are moving tonight, by water, across the Charles — seven hundred troops bound for Lexington and Concord. William Dawes has already been sent by land. Revere must go by sea. The room smells of tallow, ink, and the faint medicinal scent of Warren’s practice. Both men understand that the countryside must be warned before dawn or the revolution may be strangled in its cradle.

Share

April 18, 1775 — 10:00 PM — Revere’s Home, 19 North Square, Boston

Revere pushes through his own front door and moves quickly through the dark ground-floor hall of the three-story timber-frame house. The fire in the large kitchen hearth has burned down to coals, casting a dull red glow across the wide-plank floor. Rachel Revere — his second wife, thirty years old, dark-haired, with a steady, watchful face — meets him at the foot of the narrow staircase, holding a single candle. She already knows. She has been a courier’s wife for eighteen months and has watched him ride out nine times before. Revere pulls on his knee-high riding boots and buckles them, throws his heavy dark wool riding coat over his waistcoat, and takes his black tricorn hat from its peg. The house is quiet — six children from his first marriage and Rachel’s baby asleep upstairs in cramped chambers under heavy wool blankets. He pauses at the door. Rachel hands him his riding gloves. There is no dramatic farewell, no tears — just a long look between two people who understand that what happens tonight cannot be undone. He touches her hand. Then the door opens to the cold night air and he is gone, his boots striking the cobblestones of North Square as he walks toward the waterfront.

April 18, 1775 — 10:05 PM — Christ Church (Old North Church), Salem Street, Boston

Two blocks from Revere’s home, the tallest structure in Boston rises into the clearing night sky — the white steeple of Christ Church. Robert Newman, the twenty-three-year-old church sexton, has pretended to go to bed in his family home, where British officers are billeted in rented rooms, and slipped out a back window. He meets Captain John Pulling at the church’s side door. The two men enter the pitch-black nave and begin climbing the narrow, creaking wooden stairs of the steeple — 154 steps up through total darkness, each man carrying one tin lantern. The air inside is cold, stale, and thick with dust. At the top, they crack open the steeple window facing Charlestown. Newman strikes flint to steel and lights both lanterns. For approximately sixty seconds, two points of amber light shine from the highest point in Boston across the dark water of the Charles River — the signal that means “by sea.” Then the lanterns are snuffed. The men descend in darkness, knowing that if they are caught, they will hang.

Share

April 18, 1775 — 10:25 PM — The Charles River, Between Boston and Charlestown