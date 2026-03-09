The Time Travel Series - Daily Episode Guide.

Historical Backdrop - Crossing the Delaware: December 25–26, 1776

Late December 1776 was the low point of the Revolution. After defeats in New York—Long Island in August, then the loss of Manhattan and the fall of Fort Washington on November 16—George Washington’s army was chased across New Jersey and over the Delaware River into Pennsylvania in early December. The force was shrinking, sick, and poorly supplied; many men lacked shoes and blankets, and winter marches left bloody tracks on frozen roads. Worse, thousands of enlistments were set to expire on December 31, which could have ended the army in place. To keep hope alive, Washington had Thomas Paine’s new pamphlet, The American Crisis (published December 19), read aloud to the troops. Then Washington chose a gamble: on Christmas night, December 25–26, he would take about 2,400 men across an ice-choked Delaware in driving winter weather, march miles in the dark, and strike the Hessian garrison at Trenton—about 1,400 soldiers—because the stakes were survival, not comfort.

One of those officers was Lieutenant James Monroe, only 18, from Westmoreland County, Virginia. He had been a student at the College of William & Mary; in 1775 he joined the patriot cause in Virginia, and in 1776 he left school to take a Continental commission. By December 1776 he served in the 3rd Virginia Regiment under Captain William Washington (the commander’s second cousin). Monroe had lived the retreat the hard way: long marches, thin rations, wet clothes that never fully dried, and nights where the cold cut through wool. He did not know—could not know—that he would someday become the 5th President of the United States. In that moment he was just a teenage lieutenant, hungry and freezing, trying to keep men moving toward a risky crossing because there was no safer choice.

1. December 25, 1776, ~2:00 PM — McKonkey’s Ferry, Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River

You stand in trampled mud and frozen grass beside the ferry road, with the river below you showing dirty plates of ice turning in the current. Men hunch around small fires that barely throw heat, their wet wool steaming and stinking of smoke, sweat, and old grease. You check your cartridge box strap with numb fingers and keep your musket close, because everything metal bites skin and everything leather is stiff with cold. An officer’s voice carries as orders are read—silence, speed, and the watchword passed mouth-to-mouth through cracked lips. Nearby, wagons creak, horses stamp, and the stone ferry house sits dark and closed against the wind.

2. December 25, 1776, ~4:00 PM — McKonkey’s Ferry staging area

You move with the line toward the landing as daylight drains fast and the wind cuts harder off the water. The first sleet needles your face and turns hair and wool dark, and men curse under their breath as they drag cannon trails and heave crates down the bank. You watch a Durham boat edge in—long, flat-bottomed, and high-sided—its wet planks shining like black bone in the cold. Colonel Knox’s booming voice rides over the river noise as he drives crews to load the guns without tipping the boat. The air reeks of wet leather, horse steam, river mud, and smoke that can’t stay lit in the wind.

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3. December 25, 1776, ~6:00 PM — Riverbank at McKonkey’s Ferry

You step down onto wet planks as the boat shifts under your weight and ice water sloshes in the bottom around boots and torn shoes. Men pack in close, muskets held upright to keep locks and powder as dry as they can, shoulders pressed into raw wool and damp leather. Marblehead mariners set the long oars and plant poles near shore, shoving the hull off while ice grinds along the side like stones in a mill. Your fingers feel wooden as you grip the gunstock, and every breath tastes of river cold and smoke. Behind you the bank is a smear of lantern light, shouting, and dark shapes of cannon still waiting.

4. December 25, 1776, ~9:00 PM — Middle of the Delaware River