You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Historical Backdrop

On September 17, 1862, Union and Confederate armies collided near Sharpsburg, Maryland, along Antietam Creek. It became the single bloodiest day in American history, with roughly 23,000 men killed, wounded, or missing in about twelve hours. The army’s medical system was overwhelmed; barns, churches, and farmhouses became hospitals, and volunteer women nurses worked beside exhausted surgeons. Our subject is Margaret “Maggie” Holloway, a 38-year-old widowed schoolteacher from Pennsylvania who volunteered as a nurse after losing her husband to typhoid in an army camp the year before. She is not a trained medical professional—few women then were—but she is steady, literate, and unflinching. She carries lint, bandages, brandy, and a small Bible, and she has learned that her most important job is often simply to keep a dying boy from being alone.

September 17, 1862 — 4:40 AM — Upstairs bedroom, Pry farmhouse, near Sharpsburg, Maryland

You wake before the cannon, in a borrowed bed in a stranger’s farmhouse, on the morning of the worst day America will ever see. You smell tallow smoke and damp wool. Your back aches from the thin straw tick. You sit up, swing your feet to the cold pine floor, and feel for your boots in the lamplight. Below, you hear men moving and horses stamping in the yard. You pin your hair, button your bodice, and tie on the apron that never came fully clean. Far off, a single cannon thuds. You stop, listen, then keep dressing.

September 17, 1862 — 5:45 AM — Yard and kitchen, Pry farmhouse

You step into the gray dawn. The grass is wet and cold through your boots. Soldiers in blue load wagons and stack wooden crates of bandages. You carry an armful of folded linen toward the house. The cannon fire grows steady now, a rolling thunder to the west, and the ground trembles faintly. A young orderly hands you a tin cup of bitter coffee. You drink it fast, watching the smoke rise over the trees.

September 17, 1862 — 7:15 AM — Front lawn turned receiving area, Pry farmhouse

The first ambulance wagons arrive, wheels caked with mud, packed with wounded men. The sound hits you before the sight—moaning, ragged breathing, a boy crying for his mother. You hurry to the tailgate and help lower a soldier whose trouser leg is dark and soaked. You press a folded cloth to the wound and call for the stretcher men. Flies already swarm. You do not flinch; you simply work.

September 17, 1862 — 9:30 AM — Parlor operating room, Pry farmhouse