You Are There… The Graphic Time Travel Guide.

Historical Backdrop

By the early months of 1770, the city of Boston was a powder keg. Two regiments of British soldiers — roughly 700 men — had been quartered in the city since October 1768, sent by the Crown to enforce the hated Townshend Acts and keep order among increasingly defiant colonists. Bostonians saw the soldiers as an occupying army, and the redcoats saw the colonists as ungrateful troublemakers. Fistfights, insults, and small riots had become routine. Just three days earlier, on March 2, a violent brawl had erupted between soldiers of the 29th Regiment and workers at John Gray’s ropewalk, a rope-making shop near the harbor. The soldiers had been beaten badly, and they swore revenge. Our subject is Crispus Attucks — a 47-year-old man of mixed Wampanoag Native American and African descent who had escaped slavery in Framingham, Massachusetts, around 1750 and spent the last two decades working as a sailor on whaling vessels and as a casual rope worker along the New England coast. Tall, powerfully built, and fiercely independent, Attucks arrived in Boston aboard a vessel from the Bahamas and is lodging near the waterfront with other sailors, waiting for his next ship.

March 5, 1770 — 5:45 AM — Boarding House, Ann Street, Boston Waterfront

You wake up in Boston, March 5, 1770. By nightfall, you will be the most famous man in America. The straw mattress beneath you is thin and damp, and the room smells of tallow smoke, salt, and the unwashed bodies of two other sailors still asleep on low wooden pallets against the opposite wall. You are Crispus Attucks, and you have slept in worse places than this cramped second-floor room above a chandler’s shop. Frost feathers the inside of the single small window. Your breath makes clouds. You sit up slowly, your broad shoulders aching from twenty years of hauling line and working rope, and pull your heavy wool coat from the nail on the wall where it hangs. Through the floorboards, you hear the boarding-house keeper stoking the fire downstairs. The first gray light of a raw Massachusetts morning is seeping through the glass, and somewhere down near Long Wharf, a dog is barking.

March 5, 1770 — 7:30 AM — Long Wharf, Boston Harbor

You walk the length of Long Wharf with your hands shoved deep in your coat pockets, the wind off the harbor cutting straight through the worn wool. The wharf stretches nearly a third of a mile into Boston Harbor, and this morning it is busy despite the cold — longshoremen rolling barrels of molasses and salt pork, merchants in better coats than yours arguing over manifests, a knot of fishermen mending nets near a beached dory. The harbor is crowded with masts. Two British warships sit at anchor farther out, their hulls dark against the gray water, and their presence is a reminder that sits in your gut like a stone. You stop near the end of the wharf and look out past the ships, past the harbor islands, toward the open Atlantic that has been your home and your freedom for twenty years. A gull screams overhead. The cobblestones under your shoes are slick with ice and fish scales. You can smell brine, tar, rotting seaweed, and the smoke from a hundred breakfast fires drifting down from the town.

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March 5, 1770 — 9:15 AM — Cornhill Street, Near Town House

You turn the corner onto Cornhill and nearly walk into a patrol of British soldiers — four men of the 29th Regiment marching in loose formation, their red coats vivid against the gray and brown of the street. Their bayonets are fixed. The lead soldier, a corporal with a pockmarked face and a sneer he wears like a uniform, locks eyes with you as you step aside. You are a tall man, and you do not look down. The street is narrow here, pressed in by timber-framed shops — a bookseller, a silversmith, a hatter — and the soldiers take up most of the road. A woman pulling a handcart of firewood presses herself flat against a doorway to let them pass. A boy of about ten picks up a chunk of ice from the gutter, but an older man grabs his wrist and shakes his head. You watch the redcoats go. The corporal’s white crossbelts are stained. His shoes are muddy. These are not London parade soldiers. These are bored, cold, underpaid men in a city that hates them, and that makes them dangerous.

March 5, 1770 — 11:30 AM — Royal Exchange Tavern, King Street