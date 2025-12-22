You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Andersonville was a Confederate prisoner-of-war camp in southwestern Georgia that became infamous during the Civil War for extreme overcrowding, starvation, disease, and neglect. Its worst period was 1864, when conditions reached a humanitarian catastrophe. 32,000 prisoners were stuffed into an open-air prison suited for less than 10,000.

Date/time & location: August 19, 1864 — ~5:10 a.m. Inside the Andersonville stockade, near the north slope overlooking Stockade Branch (the creek).

Gray light leaks in before the sun clears the pine tops beyond the log walls. The stockade timbers loom—vertical, sap-stained logs with gaps that show slivers of morning sky. The ground is a churned crust of clay, ash, and human waste, packed by tens of thousands of bare feet. Men stir like a field of rags coming to life: coughs, groans, the wet slap of someone sliding from a muddy hollow. Your mouth tastes like old metal and sour bile. The air is already thick—smoke from tiny, starving fires; the sour stench of diarrhea; sweat that never truly dries. A Confederate guard on the wall shifts his musket. The dead-line—a low fence and pale strip of “no man’s land” inside the stockade—cuts the camp like a cruel seam: close enough to touch, close enough to die crossing.

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Date/time & location: ~6:00 a.m. At Stockade Branch, inside the stockade’s central low ground.

You join the morning drift toward water. The “creek” is a slow, brown thread bordered by blackened mud. Upstream men kneel to drink; midstream men wash sores; downstream, others squat in a line, too weak to move farther. The same water that holds a man’s reflection carries grease, filth, and floating scraps of corn mush. The sound is constant: thin coughing, the watery slap of diarrhea hitting mud, the rasp of tin cups scraping grit. The smell is a layered punch—feces, rot, sweat, and something sweet-sour like spoiled grain. You cup the water anyway, because thirst burns worse than fear. It tastes like warm pennies and swamp.

Date/time & location: ~7:15 a.m. Near your “shebang”—a makeshift shelter of sticks and a blanket scrap on slightly higher ground.