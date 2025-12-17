You Are There… Graphic History Series.

7:15 AM — Flophouse on the Bowery

I need work. I wake to stale tobacco and unwashed bodies, the sour reek of cheap whiskey sweated through overnight. Around me: wet coughs rattling through tubercular lungs, muttered dreams, bedsprings creaking. Weak December light filters through the grime. Someone down the row hawks and spits. The radiator clanks twice—meager warmth against the 28-degree morning. Fifteen cents bought me this cage. The man next door, gaunt and stubbled gray, catches my eye. “Any luck at the docks yesterday?” I shake my head. His eyes have stopped hoping.

8:00 AM — Breadline on Greenwich Street

The line stretches half a block. I take my place behind a man in a patched overcoat, his ears red and chapped. The Hudson smell—brine, diesel, rotting fish—mingles with coal smoke. Ahead, a Salvation Army volunteer ladles coffee, steam vanishing into gray. The man in front shifts foot to foot; cardboard soles, newspaper poking through. No one speaks. Just shuffling feet, clinking tin cups. A truck rumbles past on cobblestones, the driver not looking. When I reach the table, the coffee is lukewarm but real. The stale bread fills the hollow for now.

9:30 AM — The Shape-Up at the Chelsea Piers

The Hudson churns gray-green, ice grinding at the waterline. I join two hundred men pressed against chain-link, all hoping. Wind off the water cuts through my coat like it isn’t there. Tar, salt, diesel, horse manure. A foghorn moans. The hiring boss emerges—thick-necked, cigar clamped—and we surge forward. “I can lift!” “I’m strong!” “Please, mister, I got kids!” He points at a dozen men. Not me. Never me. The chosen slip through. The rest of us stand there, then drift away like fog. Behind me, an older man weeps silently.

11:00 AM — Wandering West Street Among the Teamsters

I walk north, the elevated highway rumbling overhead. Piers to my right, warehouses to my left. Draft horses stamp and snort, their breath great white plumes. Manure and sweating animal mix with metallic ice-tang from the fish-packing house. Teamsters curse as they wrestle crates. “Move your ass, Sal!” An Italian vendor sells roasted chestnuts near a loading dock—the smell makes my stomach clench. I have eleven cents. I keep walking. A frozen dead cat in the gutter. Across the street, a cop eyes me, tapping his billy club.

12:30 PM — Cheap Lunch at an Automat on 14th Street

I push through the revolving door into sudden warmth. Little glass windows line the walls, each displaying a sandwich or pie or beans. Nickels clink; tiny doors swing open. Baked bread, percolating coffee, something meaty—it wraps around me like a blanket. One nickel for coffee, another for a roll. I find a spot at the marble counter among others nursing single cups for hours, seeking warmth as much as caffeine. An old woman in a tattered shawl counts pennies for macaroni. The gleaming brass, the marble floor—for a moment I can pretend. Through the window, I watch a boy scavenge from a trash bin and stuff something in his mouth.

2:00 PM — The Employment Agency on Sixth Avenue

Up a narrow staircase, walls papered with handbills. “STRONG MEN WANTED—$15/WEEK”—someone scrawled “FILLED” across it. Inside, a dozen of us sit on wooden benches clutching our hats. Wet wool, hair tonic, anxiety. The man beside me rehearses under his breath: “Three years at Woolworth’s before they...” He trails off. The clerk calls a name. A man rises too eagerly. I hear fragments: “Nothing today... try back Thursday...” His shoulders sag as he walks past. The radiator hisses. The clock ticks. I’m still twelve names away.

3:30 PM — Washington Square Park

The arch rises pale against iron-gray sky. I sit on a bench near the dry fountain, sharing space with an old man feeding birds from a paper bag—he looks like he needs the bread more than they do. Bare sycamores rattle. Across the way, NYU students hurry past in warm coats, laughing—a different species entirely. A street musician plays battered accordion. “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” The irony isn’t lost. A squirrel investigates my shoe, finds nothing, moves on. My feet ache. The eleven cents, now six, won’t buy dinner. I allow myself ten minutes of stillness before the cold drives me up again.

5:00 PM — Street Corner Apple Seller, Seventh Avenue

His coat was once fine—I can see the ghost of quality—but now it’s shiny at the elbows, missing two buttons. Hand-lettered sign: “APPLES 5¢ — UNEMPLOYED.” Twenty apples, bright red against gray. His gloveless hands are red too, chapped and cracked. He doesn’t call out; he just stands there, a monument to collapsed dignity. I recognize something in his eyes—a man who once had a desk, a secretary, maybe a car. Now this. A woman in furs passes without glancing. I want to buy an apple, to acknowledge him somehow, but I cannot spare the nickel. I nod as I pass. He nods back. That’s all either of us has to give.

6:30 PM — Dinner at a Bowery Mission

This line is different—longer, quieter, more defeated. Night is coming. I file into the basement hall, wooden tables under bare bulbs. Boiled cabbage, weak stew, carbolic soap and too many bodies. Before we eat, the sermon. A thin man speaks of Jesus and redemption, his voice bouncing off walls. Around me, men stare at empty plates, or sleep sitting up, or weep softly. Then the food: gray stew with flecks of meat, two slices of white bread, coffee that’s been boiling since morning. I eat every bite. I soak the bread in broth until nothing is left. Across from me, an ancient black man with milky eyes eats with trembling hands. “God bless you, son,” he says, for no reason at all. “God bless you too,” I reply, and mean it.

8:00 PM — Walking the Bowery at Night

The Bowery after dark: shadow and neon. Flophouse signs blink red and green. “BEDS 15¢” “BEDS 10¢” “CLEAN BEDS 20¢.” Men lean in doorways, passing bottles in paper bags. A radio plays dance music through an open window—strange and frivolous here. Garbage, urine, roasting peanuts, coal smoke. A drunk staggers past singing. Two men argue over a blanket. A cop walks his beat, and everyone goes suddenly quiet until he passes. The storefronts are pawnshops stuffed with the debris of a thousand shipwrecked lives: watches, suits, wedding rings. I pass a young woman in too much makeup—she looks at me, looks away. Six cents left. Where will I sleep tonight?

9:30 PM — A Bed for the Night at the Municipal Lodging House

East 25th Street. The city’s free lodging house—last resort. The intake line moves slowly. A clerk asks my name, last address, occupation. Laborer. No address. He writes it without looking up. They give me a shower—mandatory, lukewarm, harsh lye soap that stings—and a nightshirt of rough cotton. My clothes go into a wire basket; I’m given a numbered tag. The sleeping hall holds a hundred cots, maybe more. The sheets are clean, at least. The man on my left coughs all night; the man on my right calls for someone named Margaret. The ceiling is high and lost in darkness. A single attendant sits by the door, reading a newspaper. I lie on my back and stare upward. Tomorrow I’ll try the shape-up again. Tomorrow I’ll walk the streets again. But tonight, at least, I’m warm. Outside, the city goes on—the jazz clubs, the penthouses, the speakeasies—but here, in this room full of breathing strangers, I am finally still. I close my eyes. Sleep, when it comes, is dreamless.

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