You Are There… Graphic History Series.

1. Dawn on the Delaware River Wharf

Morning light barely reaches the river, a cold pewter glow sliding across the Delaware. My breath fogs before my face. The docks creak underfoot—planks damp with river mist and last night’s frost. Somewhere a sailor coughs hard, deep in his chest. Ropes rasp against wood. I smell brine, wet oak, tar, and something sour—old fish guts dumped between the pilings. Horses stamp nearby, their breath steaming, manure already half-frozen in dark heaps. A ship’s bell rings once, hollow and lonely. Men speak in low voices—English, German, something I don’t know—about flour prices, privateers, the war.

2. Walking West on High Street (Market Street)