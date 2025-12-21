You Are There… Graphic History Series.

Józef Kowalski, 16 years old, is from a small village near Kraków, Poland. His father died in a mining accident two years ago. Crop failures and his mother’s illness have forced the family to send him to his Uncle Tomasz in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where there’s a large Polish community. He carries 8 dollars sewn into his coat lining and his father’s prayer book.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 4:47 AM

Location: Steerage deck, SS Kaiser Wilhelm II, Upper New York Bay

The sharp blast of the ship’s horn tears through the fetid darkness of steerage. Bodies shift in the three-tier bunks, metal frames creaking. Józef wakes on damp straw mattress, the wool blanket thin and smelling of carbolic and vomit. Around him, two hundred souls stir—Italians, Russians, Jews, Poles—all speaking at once. The air is thick with body odor, tobacco, garlic, and the persistent reek of the communal toilets. Someone is already retching. Through the small porthole, the first gray light reveals the silhouette of buildings. New York. His hands shake as he reaches for his cloth bundle.

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Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 5:33 AM

Location: Third-class deck, SS Kaiser Wilhelm II, approaching Quarantine Station

Józef stands pressed against the railing with hundreds of others in steerage. The cold April wind off the harbor cuts through his thin jacket—the only coat he owns, brown wool worn at the elbows, missing two buttons. First and second-class passengers disembark first; steerage must wait. The Statue of Liberty rises green against the pink dawn sky, larger than anything he imagined. An Italian woman next to him weeps. The smell of coal smoke from the ship’s stacks mixes with salt air and fish. His stomach, empty except for yesterday’s hard bread, cramps. A uniformed officer shouts in English—words he doesn’t understand—gesturing roughly for people to stay back. Someone’s trunk breaks open, spilling clothes into the scuppers.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 7:18 AM

Location: Transfer barge to Ellis Island

The ship’s steerage passengers are herded down gangplanks onto flat barges. Officials in blue uniforms with brass buttons bark orders in English and broken German. Józef grips his bundle and his father’s prayer book wrapped in oilcloth inside his jacket. The barge deck is slippery with morning dew and oil. Two hundred people packed shoulder to shoulder, the smell of unwashed bodies overwhelming in the enclosed space. A child screams. An old Jewish man davens, prayer shawl over his shoulders despite the jostling. The barge engine coughs black smoke, and they lurch toward the red-brick buildings of Ellis Island. Through the crowd, Józef glimpses the main building’s ornate towers. His uncle’s address is memorized: 142 Nassau Avenue, Greenpoint. The paper with the address, written in his mother’s careful hand, is in his shirt pocket against his heart.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 7:52 AM

Location: Baggage Room, Ellis Island Main Building

Inside the massive baggage hall, the ceiling soars thirty feet high. Iron railings create pens where immigrants are sorted by manifest number. Officials shout numbers in multiple languages. Józef’s group—Manifest 18, Austrian subjects—is directed to the left. The floor is wet, tracked with mud and spilled contents from broken luggage. The air smells of wet wool, brass polish, disinfectant, and fear-sweat. Electric lights buzz overhead, harsh and yellow. A doctor in a white coat walks through, marking chalk letters on people’s backs—H for heart, L for lameness, X for mental deficiency. Józef stands straight, trying not to cough despite the tobacco smoke and dust. An inspector tags his bundle with a brass check—number 347. His hands leave sweat marks on the prayer book.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 8:34 AM

Location: Main staircase to Registry Room

The great staircase rises before them—wide, worn marble steps where doctors watch each immigrant climb. This is the “six-second physical”—they observe gait, breathing, whether you favor one leg, signs of disease or weakness. Józef knows this from the whispered warnings on the ship. He climbs steadily, bundle in right hand, left hand on the brass railing polished by a million desperate hands. His heart pounds. Don’t limp. Don’t wheeze. Behind him, an Italian man stumbles—immediately a doctor marks his coat with chalk. A woman sobs. The stairs smell of floor polish and the sharp tang of carbolic disinfectant. Twenty-nine steps to the Registry Room. Józef counts each one, like prayers. His new boots (bought with borrowed money in Hamburg before boarding) pinch his feet, but he doesn’t limp.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 9:11 AM

Location: Great Hall (Registry Room), Ellis Island

The Registry Room is a cathedral of immigration—massive, echoing, filled with the polyglot murmur of a thousand voices. The vaulted ceiling rises fifty-six feet, red Guastavino tiles creating perfect acoustics so every sob, every cough, every official’s bark multiplies. Iron pipe railings create a maze of queues snaking across the floor. Józef stands in line with his manifest group, number 347 pinned to his jacket. The wait will be hours. The air is close despite the high ceiling—sweat, garlic sausage someone is eating surreptitiously, the medicinal smell of the disinfectant they walked through. Benches line the walls where exhausted families collapse. A baby wails without cease. Inspectors in dark suits and wing collars sit at tall desks on the platform, manifests spread before them. Józef’s mouth is dry. His uncle’s address burns in his pocket.

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Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 10:47 AM

Location: Medical examination area, Registry Room

Józef reaches the medical station. A doctor in a white coat, sleeves rolled to elbows, examines him with practiced speed. “Open mouth.” Józef doesn’t understand English but mimics the person before him. The doctor peers in with a tongue depressor that tastes of carbolic. Checks his scalp for favus—a fungal infection that means deportation. Unbuttons Józef’s shirt, listens to his chest with a cold stethoscope. The worst part: the eye examination. The doctor takes a buttonhook—used for fastening ladies’ shoes—and flips Józef’s eyelid inside out, checking for trachoma, the “immigrant disease.” The pain is sharp, tears stream. The buttonhook smells of metal and disinfectant. Thirty seconds of agony. The doctor nods. No chalk mark. Józef can barely see through tears as he’s waved forward. He’s passed.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 12:23 PM

Location: Inspector’s desk, Registry Room

Inspector Williams sits elevated behind a tall wooden desk, manifest before him, interpreter standing to his side. Twenty-nine questions from the manifest must be verified. The interpreter, a Polish Jew from Newark, translates rapidly. Name? Józef Kowalski. Age? Sixteen. Married or single? Single. Occupation? Farmhand. Can you read and write? Yes (this is crucial—illiteracy can mean rejection). Who paid your passage? My mother sold our cow. How much money do you have? Eight dollars (he shows the worn bills from his coat lining). Where are you going? My uncle, Tomasz Kowalski, 142 Nassau Avenue, Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Do you have a job waiting? No (critical answer—contract labor is illegal). Have you been in prison? No. Are you a polygamist? No (the interpreter barely suppresses a smile at the farmboy’s confusion). Are you an anarchist? No. The inspector’s pen scratches. Józef’s armpits are soaked with sweat despite the cool air.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 1:38 PM

Location: Railroad ticket office and money exchange, Ellis Island

Józef has been approved. The interpreter directed him to the railroad office to purchase his ticket to Brooklyn. The exchange booth is cramped, thick glass separating clerk from immigrant. The clerk, shirt sleeves with arm garters, counts foreign currency all day. Józef pushes his eight American dollars under the glass—he needs no exchange, but must buy the ferry ticket to Manhattan: five cents. The nickel is unfamiliar in his palm, larger and heavier than Austrian coins. Signs on the wall in twelve languages warn against swindlers. The smell of floor wax and cigar smoke. Other immigrants crowd around, shouting destinations: Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit. A Hungarian family argues about railroad fare. Someone nearby eats pickled herring from newspaper wrapping—the vinegar smell makes Józef’s empty stomach clench. He hasn’t eaten since yesterday’s bread. Seven dollars ninety-five cents remain. His entire fortune.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 2:51 PM

Location: Ellis Island ferry to Battery Park, Manhattan

The ferry is packed with successful immigrants, the ones not held for further inspection, not deported. Józef stands on deck despite the cold wind, unable to bear the crowded cabin. His bundle and his father’s prayer book are clutched tight. Manhattan rises before him—buildings taller than any church spire he’s ever seen. The Woolworth Building is under construction, steel framework clawing at the sky. The harbor water is gray-green, choppy, smelling of fish, sewage, and coal smoke from dozens of boats. Seagulls scream overhead. An Italian family next to him shares dark bread and cheese—they offer him a piece. The bread is coarse, the cheese sharp. First food in twenty hours. He tries to thank them; they wave him off. The ferry horn blasts. Battery Park’s sea wall approaches. America. He touches the address in his pocket. 142 Nassau Avenue. He must find the elevated train to Brooklyn.

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Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 3:34 PM

Location: Battery Park, Manhattan

Józef steps off the ferry into pandemonium. Battery Park swarms with people—vendors, porters, swindlers, missionaries, relatives searching for arrivals. Everyone shouting. A man in a dirty coat grabs Józef’s arm: “Cheap lodging! Clean beds!” Józef pulls away, remembering the interpreter’s warnings. A woman from the German Immigrant Aid Society offers him a card with addresses; he can’t read English. Pushcarts sell pretzels, roasted chestnuts, apples. The smell of horse manure is overwhelming—dozens of carts and carriages. Newsboys hawk papers: “Extra! Extra!” An elevated train roars overhead on iron trestles, sparks falling. Józef’s ears ring with noise. He shows his uncle’s address to a policeman (brass buttons, blue coat, handlebar mustache). The policeman points and shouts: “Second Avenue El! That way! Five cents!” Józef nods, understanding only the gesture. He walks toward the iron stairs, gripping his seven dollars ninety cents.

Date/Time: April 12, 1907 - 6:17 PM

Location: Second Avenue Elevated train, approaching Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Józef sits on a wooden bench in the El car, the train rocking and screeching through gathering dusk. He paid his nickel, showed his uncle’s address to the conductor who nodded: “Greenpoint. Nassau Avenue.” The train is packed with workers heading home—men in cloth caps reading Yiddish newspapers, women with shopping bundles, the sharp smell of sweat, tobacco, coal smoke from the engine. Through the window, tenement buildings pass, fire escapes zigzagging down brick facades, laundry hanging between buildings, children playing in streets below. The train crosses the Williamsburg Bridge—Józef gasps at the height, the East River dark below. His reflection in the window: sixteen years old, hollow-cheeked, exhausted, terrified, alive. The conductor calls: “Nassau Avenue!” Józef grabs his bundle and prayer book. The train slows. Through the window, he sees a street sign: Nassau Avenue. Somewhere down there, number 142. His uncle. Family. The doors open to the Brooklyn evening.

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