The way wars are fought has changed dramatically in three years. Tasks that used to require a $30 million military drone and a team of trained specialists can now be done — not perfectly, but effectively — by a $500 racing-style quadcopter strapped with a grenade. The war between Ukraine and Russia became the proving ground for this shift.

By 2025, Ukraine was building over 200,000 small attack drones per month. The result is something military planners call a “drone stack” — basically, layers of different unmanned aircraft working together, from tiny drones carried by individual soldiers all the way up to massive spy planes flying at the edge of space, with thousands of cheap, throwaway kamikaze drones filling in the gaps. This isn’t the future: it’s how wars are being fought right now.

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The Different Types of Military Drones

Military drones aren’t just one thing — they come in a huge range of sizes, costs, and purposes. On the low end, you’ve got $500 disposable quadcopters that soldiers fly into enemy positions. On the high end, there are $100 million surveillance drones that fly at 60,000 feet and can stay in the air for days. The key pattern is simple: the cheaper the drone, the more of them get used. The most expensive drones exist in small numbers, while the cheapest ones are built and destroyed by the hundreds of thousands. By 2026, militaries around the world have organized their drone forces into what’s called a “drone stack” — a system where different types of unmanned aircraft are layered by altitude, flight time, cost, and mission, covering everything from a single squad’s needs to an entire war zone.

Transformational Capabilities of Low-Cost Drones

The biggest change in modern warfare isn’t some new stealth jet or superweapon — it’s the fact that a $500 drone can now destroy a $5 million tank. Small, cheap, throwaway drones like FPV strike drones and loitering munitions have made it possible for a single soldier to find and hit a target in seconds, not hours. These drones are so cheap that armies can send them out in massive waves, creating what some call “drone walls” that can stop traditional armored attacks through sheer numbers. When militaries started jamming the drones’ radio signals, engineers fought back with fiber-optic cables and onboard artificial intelligence that let drones fly and strike even without a radio connection. The message from Ukraine — now being adopted by the U.S. military’s Replicator program — is clear: the future of war doesn’t belong to whoever has the most expensive weapons. It belongs to whoever can build, launch, and replace the most cheap, smart, disposable drones the fastest.

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Bottom Line

The drone revolution isn’t something that might happen someday — it’s already here, shaped by real combat in Ukraine and now spreading to every military on the planet. China is studying these lessons for a potential conflict over Taiwan. The U.S. is pouring money into its Replicator program. Countries from Turkey to India are rethinking how they build their armed forces. The bigger picture goes beyond the battlefield: when a country can mass-produce millions of precision-guided weapons at prices similar to consumer electronics, it can change the entire balance of power between nations.

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