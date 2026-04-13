Anatomy of a Manufactured Scandal: Atkinson, Ciaramella and Vindman
The Ukraine Impeachment Was a Cover Up of Biden Corruption
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence — led by Tulsi Gabbard — has finally organized the release of internal background documents related to the Intel Community’s effort to impeach President Donald J Trump in 2019 (as depicted in The Illustrated Laptop From Hell).
The original documents (graciously provided by The Conservative Treehouse) are not easy to consume since they are images, not text. I’ve converted them into structured text to make them easier to read and analyze. The following are the files in question.
File 1: The CIA complaint from Ciaramella and subsequent ICIG investigation
DISCLOSURE OF URGENT CONCERN
Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG)
Intelligence Community Whistleblower and Source Protection Program
DECLASSIFIED BY ODNI on 02 April 2026 (DDR‑26‑0027)
Approved for transmittal to the DNI by the IC IG on 14 January 2026 pursuant to 50 U.S.C. § 3033(e)(2)
Part 1: Background Information
1. Name of Complainant
Redacted
2. Contact Information
Address: Redacted
Telephone Numbers: Redacted
Email: Redacted
3. Status
☑ Current Federal Employee
☐ Former Federal Employee
☐ Applicant for Federal Employment
☐ Current IC Contractor
☐ Military Service Member
☐ Other
4. Current Position, Title, Series, and Grade
Redacted
5. Classification Concerns Regarding Identity
“None, although I hope the ICIG can take all reasonable measures to protect my identity from the White House, DOJ leadership (minus the DOJ IG), and the public.”
6. Agency (Employed By / Detailed To)
☑ Office of the Director of National Intelligence
☑ Central Intelligence Agency
(Other IC entities listed but unchecked.)
7. Representation
☑ Represented by an attorney
Type: Legal
Notice of Representation Attached: No
Attorney contact information: Redacted
Part 2: Details of Disclosure
1. Basis of Knowledge
☑ Personal and/or direct knowledge of events or records involved
☑ Other employees have told me about events or records involved
Statement:
“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President. However, I have direct knowledge of interagency discussions about Ukraine in which Presidential instructions and comments have been conveyed.”
2. Classification Level
UNCLASSIFIED with classified attachment
3. U.S. Government Departments or Agencies Involved
White House (and State Department)
4. Organizational Unit
N/A
5. Type of Agency Wrongdoing Alleged
☑ A serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of law or Executive Order, or deficiency relating to the funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity involving classified information (not differences of opinion concerning public policy matters).
6. Summary of Alleged Wrongdoing
The President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.
This interference includes pressuring a foreign country — Ukraine — to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The President’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.
The complainant expresses deep concern that these actions may constitute a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order.
Additional documentation attached included:
Statement of Urgent Concern
Classified Appendix
Cover Letter to ICIG
Part 3: Other Actions Taken
1. Prior Disclosures
☑ Other office of department/agency involved
Date: 8/26/2019
Indicated disclosure to CIA Election Security Mission Manager and related IC officials.
No disclosure indicated to Congress prior to filing.
2. Current Status of Matter
Complainant notes that after raising concerns, the National Security Council took steps to “lock down” records.
Part 4: Confidentiality Consent and Certification
Confidentiality Consent
☑ Consent to disclosure of name if necessary for further action
Date Signed: 8/13/2019
Certification
“I certify that all of the statements made in this complaint (including any continuation pages) are true, complete, and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.”
Signed: 8/13/2019
Privacy Act Statement
Authority: 50 U.S.C. § 3033
Information collected during investigation to determine facts and circumstances surrounding allegations.
Routine Uses:
May be forwarded to federal, state, or local law enforcement
May be used in summaries or briefings
May be provided to Congress when necessary
Memorandum of Investigative Activity
Case: URGENT_CONCERN_PROTECT_IDENTITY
Interview of Complainant
Date of Activity: August 20, 2019
Location: McLean, VA
Summary of Complainant Interview
Two White House Officials with Direct Knowledge of July 25 Call
NSC #1
Spoke with complainant July 26, 2019
Described call as “crazy,” “frightening,” and abnormal
Believed President used call to pressure Ukraine regarding investigations into Joe Biden
NSC #2
Read transcript of call
Observed transcript placed into highly compartmented “CODE WORD” system
Described placement as unusual
Interpreted call as politically motivated
Transcript Handling Concerns
Witness described:
Standard procedure: transcript drafted in Situation Room, routed, reviewed, classified
In this case, transcript was pulled from regular system and placed into highly restricted “CODE WORD” system
“I don’t know why this is in the NICE system because there is no code word material.”
Alleged Content of Call
Witness recollections included references to:
CrowdStrike server
Ukrainian Prosecutor General
Joe Biden and Hunter Biden
Rudy Giuliani
Attorney General William Barr
Witness #2 stated:
The implicit message read somewhat as a “request for assistance.”
In hindsight, it appeared to be a quid pro quo situation following the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine.
Potential Bias Assessment
ICIG interviewers asked complainant about possible bias.
Complainant disclosed:
Previously worked closely with Vice President Biden in official capacity
Worked at Trump White House
Registered Democrat
Supervisors interviewed described complainant as:
“Star performer”
“Deep expert”
“Sophisticated thinker”
“Deliberate, methodical, and very squared away”
Credible and trustworthy
Supervisors reported no evidence of bias affecting complainant’s work.
Subsequent Contacts (September–October 2019)
September 4–6
Complainant informed that DOJ declined transmittal
Matter referred to FBI
Concern raised about classification decisions
September 20
Complainant reported concerns that identity might be publicly released
Media inquiries noted
October 1
Witness #2 reaffirmed desire for confidentiality
Observations Regarding Witness #2
Witness #2:
Dual-hatted NSA/NSC official
Found transcript politically charged
Considered content “an affront to truth, justice, and the American way”
Did not independently act due to concerns of retaliation
Assisted complainant in filing concern
Witness #2 believed:
Information was concerning both as a citizen and voter
It potentially implicated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Conclusion
The whistleblower disclosure:
Alleged abuse of power relating to foreign interference in U.S. elections
Triggered a 14-day ICIG preliminary review
Resulted in interviews of complainant, supervisors, and witness #2
Was deemed credible and urgent
Raised concerns about classification handling and whistleblower protections
File 2: The first interview of the ICIG Atkinson by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), dated September 19, 2019
DISCUSSION WITH THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INSPECTOR GENERAL
U.S. House of Representatives
Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Location: Room HVC-304, Capitol Visitor Center
Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff
Approved for Public Release by DNI Gabbard on April 8, 2026
Status: UNCLASSIFIED (with redactions)
Participants
Committee Members Present (partial list):
Rep. Adam Schiff (Chair)
Rep. Devin Nunes (Ranking Member)
Rep. Jackie Speier
Rep. Mike Quigley
Rep. Eric Swalwell
Rep. Chris Stewart
Rep. Will Hurd
Rep. John Ratcliffe
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Rep. Jim Himes
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Rep. Denny Heck
Rep. Terri Sewell
Rep. Andre Carson
Rep. Peter Welch
Rep. Mike Conaway
Rep. Ronny Jackson (likely present per period context)
Staff (names redacted)
Witness:
Michael K. Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG)
I. Opening Statements
Chairman Schiff
Emphasized congressional responsibility to ensure federal employees can report serious misconduct.
Highlighted importance of whistleblower protections.
Noted extraordinary circumstances:
ICIG deemed complaint a credible urgent concern.
Acting DNI refused to transmit complaint to Congress.
Framed dispute as unprecedented and potentially damaging to whistleblower process integrity.
Ranking Member Nunes
Thanked ICIG.
Raised procedural concerns about statutory interpretation.
Questioned limits of whistleblower statute.
ICIG Michael Atkinson – Opening Statement
Atkinson emphasized:
He is not authorized to discuss classified details.
Allegations involve classified information and potentially privileged material.
He conducted a 14-day preliminary review, as required by statute.
He determined:
The complaint met the statutory definition of an “urgent concern.”
The allegation appeared credible.
It involved matters relating to DNI authority.
He forwarded:
Complaint
Accompanying materials
His credibility determination
to the Acting DNI on August 26, 2019.
Under statute:
DNI must forward to Congress within 7 calendar days.
However:
Acting DNI did not transmit the complaint.
DOJ advised that statute did not require transmittal.
Acting DNI relied on DOJ legal opinion.
Atkinson:
Formally disagreed with DOJ’s interpretation.
Notified Congress of the impasse.
Requested DOJ reconsideration.
Raised concern about implications for whistleblower protections.
II. Statutory Framework Discussion
Key Statute:
50 U.S.C. § 3033(k)(5)
Definition of “Urgent Concern” includes:
Serious or flagrant problem
Abuse
Violation of law or Executive Order
Relating to funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity
Within DNI authority
Involving classified information
Process:
Complainant files with ICIG.
ICIG has 14 days to determine credibility.
If credible, ICIG forwards to DNI.
DNI has 7 days to transmit to Intelligence Committees.
III. Core Dispute
ICIG Position
Complaint met statutory definition.
Complaint was credible.
DNI required to transmit to Congress.
Past practice: all credible urgent concerns transmitted.
DOJ legal opinion narrowed jurisdiction improperly.
Failure to transmit may undermine:
Whistleblower protections
Congressional oversight
Statutory framework
DOJ / Acting DNI Position (as described)
Allegations did not concern an intelligence activity under DNI authority.
Therefore statute did not require transmittal.
Privilege concerns and classification review cited as additional factors.
IV. Key Themes from Questioning
1. Did Complaint Involve Intelligence Activity?
Atkinson:
Determined it did.
Stated it related to DNI’s responsibilities.
Disagreed with DOJ’s narrower interpretation.
2. Was This About Policy Disagreement?
Chairman asked whether complaint concerned policy difference.
Atkinson:
Determined it was not a mere policy disagreement.
Determined it involved potential serious misconduct under statute.
3. Credibility vs. Truth
Atkinson clarified:
“Credible” does not mean fully investigated or proven.
Preliminary review established:
Allegations appeared credible.
Reasonable grounds to believe they were serious.
He did not conduct a full investigation due to DOJ determination removing jurisdiction.
4. Whistleblower Protections
Atkinson expressed concern:
DOJ’s interpretation could strip protections from whistleblowers.
If statute deemed not applicable:
Individual may lose protection from retaliation.
Creates chilling effect.
He stated:
Any public message that whistleblower rights might be diminished will likely have a chilling effect.
5. Risk to Whistleblower if They Go Directly to Congress
Atkinson stated:
Individual technically has right to come to Congress.
But without DNI authorization, doing so could:
Trigger unauthorized disclosure issues
Risk clearance and career
Involve privilege violations
He emphasized:
The whistleblower followed proper process.
6. Classification Review
Discussion clarified:
Classification review does not normally block transmission.
In past urgent concerns:
Classification review occurred
Materials still transmitted within timeframe
Atkinson did not believe classification review justified withholding.
7. Privilege Assertions
Atkinson noted:
Complaint may implicate privileged communications.
DNI retains discretion to assert privileges.
However, privilege assertion does not eliminate statutory obligation to transmit.
8. Department of Justice Role
Atkinson testified:
DOJ provided formal legal opinion.
Acting DNI relied on it.
He disagreed and requested reconsideration.
He felt bound by DOJ determination.
He has not been authorized to disclose DOJ opinion contents beyond public letter.
9. Potential Criminal Referral
Atkinson:
If matter involved criminal conduct, FBI would have jurisdiction.
He followed statutory obligations.
Did not disclose specifics about referrals.
10. Identity of Complainant
Confirmed:
Acting DNI did not know identity (to his knowledge).
Some individuals in ODNI knew identity.
Identity protected at complainant’s request.
V. Chairman’s Central Concern
Chairman pressed repeatedly:
Did political actors intervene?
Was White House consulted?
Is this an obstruction of Congress?
Has the statute been effectively nullified?
Atkinson declined to answer where:
Information classified
Privilege asserted
Not authorized to disclose
But reiterated:
My concern is that a credible urgent concern has not been transmitted to the congressional intelligence committees.
VI. Inspector General’s Personal Assessment
Atkinson repeatedly emphasized:
He is independent.
He followed statute.
He believes complaint met definition.
He believes congressional committees should have received it.
DOJ interpretation may have “significant implications for whistleblower rights.”
He used analogy:
It is like a credible report of a fire.
We don’t know if it’s small or large.
But no one should prevent first responders from seeing the alarm.
VII. Points of Procedural Clarification
In Prior 15 Months:
~10–12 urgent concern complaints per year.
All credible urgent concerns transmitted to Congress.
No prior instance where DNI refused.
VIII. End of Session
Time concluded at approximately 12:37 p.m.
Chair thanked Atkinson for testimony.
Atkinson reiterated:
Commitment to whistleblower protections.
Continued efforts to resolve disagreement with DOJ.
Belief that Congress intended independent IG review.
IX. Core Structural Takeaways
This transcript documents:
A statutory conflict between ICIG and Acting DNI.
DOJ narrowing interpretation of “urgent concern.”
A break from past practice.
Concerns over whistleblower protections.
Questions about executive privilege and jurisdiction.
Separation-of-powers tension between Congress and Executive.
File 3: The second interview of ICIG Atkinson dated October 4, 2019
BRIEFING BY THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INSPECTOR GENERAL
DECLASSIFIED BY DNI GABBARD on 08 April 2026
Friday, October 4, 2019
U.S. House of Representatives
Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Washington, D.C.
Committee Proceedings
The committee met, pursuant to call, at 10:40 a.m. in Room HVC‑304, Capitol Visitor Center, the Honorable Adam Schiff (Chairman of the Committee) presiding.
Members Present
Rep. Adam Schiff
Rep. Jim Himes
Rep. Terri Sewell
Rep. André Carson
Rep. Jackie Speier
Rep. Mike Quigley
Rep. Eric Swalwell
Rep. Joaquin Castro
Rep. Denny Heck
Rep. Peter Welch
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Rep. Val Demings
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
Rep. Devin Nunes
Rep. Michael Conaway
Rep. Brad Wenstrup
Rep. Chris Stewart
Rep. Rick Crawford
Rep. Will Hurd
Rep. John Ratcliffe
Opening Remarks
Chairman Schiff
The Chairman called the committee to order and welcomed Inspector General Michael Atkinson.
He thanked the Inspector General and his staff for their diligence, persistence, and courage in ensuring that the committee and the American people could act on the urgent, credible complaint of an anonymous whistleblower.
Now that the committee had read:
The whistleblower complaint, and
The rough transcript of the President’s July 25, 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,
the Chairman stated that the committee had requested further explanation regarding:
The steps taken between August 12 (filing of the complaint) and
September 25 (transmittal to Congress).
Specifically, the committee sought:
Insight into internal deliberations within the Inspector General’s office
Steps taken to corroborate the complaint
Interactions with the DNI
Communications with the Department of Justice and the White House
The Chairman emphasized the importance of protecting the whistleblower’s confidentiality.
Ranking Member Nunes
Rep. Nunes raised procedural questions regarding:
Whether the interview was conducted under House Intelligence Committee rules or impeachment inquiry rules
Time allocations for questioning (30/30 vs. 45/45 minutes)
Clarification regarding the structure of the impeachment inquiry
Chairman Schiff confirmed:
The interview was conducted under House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) rules
It was part of the broader impeachment inquiry umbrella but not a joint committee session
Opening Statement of Inspector General Michael Atkinson
Inspector General Atkinson introduced himself and senior staff present.
He explained that his office conducted a 14-calendar-day preliminary review after receiving the whistleblower complaint on August 12, 2019.
Key Points from IG Atkinson’s Statement
His role was at the beginning of the investigative process, not the final word.
His statutory duty during the 14-day period was to determine:
Whether the matter constituted an urgent concern
Whether the information appeared credible
He emphasized:
The preliminary review was not a full investigation.
Scope of Preliminary Review
Because of time constraints, the review focused on:
The July 25, 2019 phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky
Allegations that the President sought foreign assistance to influence a U.S. election
The review did not attempt to corroborate all allegations in the complaint.
Witnesses Interviewed
The preliminary review included interviews with:
The complainant
Two of the complainant’s supervisors
An Intelligence Community employee (Witness Two) who had direct access to written records of the call
Witness One
Listened to the call in real time
Reported that the President used the call to persuade Ukrainian authorities to investigate political rivals
Witness Two
Reviewed the written call record
Confirmed:
References to CrowdStrike
References to the Biden family
Placement of the call record into a highly compartmented system
Witness Two described the interaction as appearing to be a “request for assistance.”
Determination of Credibility
IG Atkinson determined that:
The complainant had authorized access to relevant information
The complainant possessed subject-matter expertise
The complaint appeared credible and urgent
He clarified:
The whistleblower statute does not require firsthand knowledge to file a complaint.
Referral to the FBI
On August 27, 2019, IG Atkinson contacted the FBI.
On September 4, 2019, he formally referred the matter in writing, noting that the allegations might violate campaign finance and criminal conspiracy laws.
OLC Opinion
The Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC):
Concluded the complaint did not fall within the DNI’s jurisdiction
Determined transmittal to Congress was not required
IG Atkinson disagreed and formally requested reconsideration on September 17, 2019.
Whistleblower Protection
IG Atkinson emphasized:
The statute allows whistleblowers to remain anonymous
He is legally bound not to disclose the whistleblower’s identity
Protecting whistleblowers is central to his role
He cited:
50 U.S.C. § 3033(g)(3)(A) — The Inspector General shall not disclose the identity of the employee without consent unless unavoidable during the course of the investigation.
Chronology Summary
The complaint was received on August 12.
On August 20 and 21, witness interviews were conducted as part of the preliminary review.
On August 22, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) General Counsel was briefed.
On August 23, Acting DNI Joseph Maguire was briefed.
On August 26, the complaint was formally determined to be both urgent and credible.
On August 27, the FBI was contacted.
On September 2, the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) issued a draft opinion.
On September 4, OLC issued its final legal opinion.
On September 9, the congressional intelligence committee was notified.
On September 17, a request was made for OLC to reconsider its legal opinion.
Closing Statement
IG Atkinson concluded:
The whistleblower followed the law
The ICIG followed proper procedures
The process is intended to protect whistleblowers while safeguarding national security
He reiterated the seriousness of protecting those who report wrongdoing and the potential chilling effect if protections are weakened.
Adjournment
The committee adjourned at 4:57 p.m.
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