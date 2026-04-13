The Office of the Director of National Intelligence — led by Tulsi Gabbard — has finally organized the release of internal background documents related to the Intel Community’s effort to impeach President Donald J Trump in 2019 (as depicted in The Illustrated Laptop From Hell).

The original documents (graciously provided by The Conservative Treehouse) are not easy to consume since they are images, not text. I’ve converted them into structured text to make them easier to read and analyze. The following are the files in question.

File 1: The CIA complaint from Ciaramella and subsequent ICIG investigation

DISCLOSURE OF URGENT CONCERN

Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG)

Intelligence Community Whistleblower and Source Protection Program

DECLASSIFIED BY ODNI on 02 April 2026 (DDR‑26‑0027)

Approved for transmittal to the DNI by the IC IG on 14 January 2026 pursuant to 50 U.S.C. § 3033(e)(2)

Part 1: Background Information

1. Name of Complainant

Redacted

2. Contact Information

Address: Redacted

Telephone Numbers: Redacted

Email: Redacted

3. Status

☑ Current Federal Employee

☐ Former Federal Employee

☐ Applicant for Federal Employment

☐ Current IC Contractor

☐ Military Service Member

☐ Other

4. Current Position, Title, Series, and Grade

Redacted

5. Classification Concerns Regarding Identity

“None, although I hope the ICIG can take all reasonable measures to protect my identity from the White House, DOJ leadership (minus the DOJ IG), and the public.”

6. Agency (Employed By / Detailed To)

☑ Office of the Director of National Intelligence

☑ Central Intelligence Agency

(Other IC entities listed but unchecked.)

7. Representation

☑ Represented by an attorney

Type: Legal

Notice of Representation Attached: No

Attorney contact information: Redacted

Part 2: Details of Disclosure

1. Basis of Knowledge

☑ Personal and/or direct knowledge of events or records involved

☑ Other employees have told me about events or records involved

Statement:

“I do not have direct knowledge of private comments or communications by the President. However, I have direct knowledge of interagency discussions about Ukraine in which Presidential instructions and comments have been conveyed.”

2. Classification Level

UNCLASSIFIED with classified attachment

3. U.S. Government Departments or Agencies Involved

White House (and State Department)

4. Organizational Unit

N/A

5. Type of Agency Wrongdoing Alleged

☑ A serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of law or Executive Order, or deficiency relating to the funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity involving classified information (not differences of opinion concerning public policy matters).

6. Summary of Alleged Wrongdoing

The President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes pressuring a foreign country — Ukraine — to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden. The President’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well. The complainant expresses deep concern that these actions may constitute a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order.

Additional documentation attached included:

Statement of Urgent Concern

Classified Appendix

Cover Letter to ICIG

Part 3: Other Actions Taken

1. Prior Disclosures

☑ Other office of department/agency involved

Date: 8/26/2019

Indicated disclosure to CIA Election Security Mission Manager and related IC officials.

No disclosure indicated to Congress prior to filing.

2. Current Status of Matter

Complainant notes that after raising concerns, the National Security Council took steps to “lock down” records.

Part 4: Confidentiality Consent and Certification

Confidentiality Consent

☑ Consent to disclosure of name if necessary for further action

Date Signed: 8/13/2019

Certification

“I certify that all of the statements made in this complaint (including any continuation pages) are true, complete, and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.”

Signed: 8/13/2019

Privacy Act Statement

Authority: 50 U.S.C. § 3033

Information collected during investigation to determine facts and circumstances surrounding allegations.

Routine Uses:

May be forwarded to federal, state, or local law enforcement

May be used in summaries or briefings

May be provided to Congress when necessary

Memorandum of Investigative Activity

Case: URGENT_CONCERN_PROTECT_IDENTITY

Interview of Complainant

Date of Activity: August 20, 2019

Location: McLean, VA

Summary of Complainant Interview

Two White House Officials with Direct Knowledge of July 25 Call

NSC #1

Spoke with complainant July 26, 2019

Described call as “crazy,” “frightening,” and abnormal

Believed President used call to pressure Ukraine regarding investigations into Joe Biden

NSC #2

Read transcript of call

Observed transcript placed into highly compartmented “CODE WORD” system

Described placement as unusual

Interpreted call as politically motivated

Transcript Handling Concerns

Witness described:

Standard procedure: transcript drafted in Situation Room, routed, reviewed, classified

In this case, transcript was pulled from regular system and placed into highly restricted “CODE WORD” system

“I don’t know why this is in the NICE system because there is no code word material.”

Alleged Content of Call

Witness recollections included references to:

CrowdStrike server

Ukrainian Prosecutor General

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden

Rudy Giuliani

Attorney General William Barr

Witness #2 stated:

The implicit message read somewhat as a “request for assistance.”

In hindsight, it appeared to be a quid pro quo situation following the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine.

Potential Bias Assessment

ICIG interviewers asked complainant about possible bias.

Complainant disclosed:

Previously worked closely with Vice President Biden in official capacity

Worked at Trump White House

Registered Democrat

Supervisors interviewed described complainant as:

“Star performer”

“Deep expert”

“Sophisticated thinker”

“Deliberate, methodical, and very squared away”

Credible and trustworthy

Supervisors reported no evidence of bias affecting complainant’s work.

Subsequent Contacts (September–October 2019)

September 4–6

Complainant informed that DOJ declined transmittal

Matter referred to FBI

Concern raised about classification decisions

September 20

Complainant reported concerns that identity might be publicly released

Media inquiries noted

October 1

Witness #2 reaffirmed desire for confidentiality

Observations Regarding Witness #2

Witness #2:

Dual-hatted NSA/NSC official

Found transcript politically charged

Considered content “an affront to truth, justice, and the American way”

Did not independently act due to concerns of retaliation

Assisted complainant in filing concern

Witness #2 believed:

Information was concerning both as a citizen and voter

It potentially implicated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

Conclusion

The whistleblower disclosure:

Alleged abuse of power relating to foreign interference in U.S. elections

Triggered a 14-day ICIG preliminary review

Resulted in interviews of complainant, supervisors, and witness #2

Was deemed credible and urgent

Raised concerns about classification handling and whistleblower protections

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DISCUSSION WITH THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INSPECTOR GENERAL

U.S. House of Representatives

Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Location: Room HVC-304, Capitol Visitor Center

Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff

Approved for Public Release by DNI Gabbard on April 8, 2026

Status: UNCLASSIFIED (with redactions)

Participants

Committee Members Present (partial list):

Rep. Adam Schiff (Chair)

Rep. Devin Nunes (Ranking Member)

Rep. Jackie Speier

Rep. Mike Quigley

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Chris Stewart

Rep. Will Hurd

Rep. John Ratcliffe

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Rep. Jim Himes

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Denny Heck

Rep. Terri Sewell

Rep. Andre Carson

Rep. Peter Welch

Rep. Mike Conaway

Rep. Ronny Jackson (likely present per period context)

Staff (names redacted)

Witness:

Michael K. Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG)

I. Opening Statements

Chairman Schiff

Emphasized congressional responsibility to ensure federal employees can report serious misconduct.

Highlighted importance of whistleblower protections.

Noted extraordinary circumstances: ICIG deemed complaint a credible urgent concern . Acting DNI refused to transmit complaint to Congress.

Framed dispute as unprecedented and potentially damaging to whistleblower process integrity.

Ranking Member Nunes

Thanked ICIG.

Raised procedural concerns about statutory interpretation.

Questioned limits of whistleblower statute.

ICIG Michael Atkinson – Opening Statement

Atkinson emphasized:

He is not authorized to discuss classified details .

Allegations involve classified information and potentially privileged material.

He conducted a 14-day preliminary review , as required by statute.

He determined: The complaint met the statutory definition of an “urgent concern.” The allegation appeared credible. It involved matters relating to DNI authority.



He forwarded:

Complaint

Accompanying materials

His credibility determination

to the Acting DNI on August 26, 2019.

Under statute:

DNI must forward to Congress within 7 calendar days.

However:

Acting DNI did not transmit the complaint.

DOJ advised that statute did not require transmittal.

Acting DNI relied on DOJ legal opinion.

Atkinson:

Formally disagreed with DOJ’s interpretation.

Notified Congress of the impasse.

Requested DOJ reconsideration.

Raised concern about implications for whistleblower protections.

II. Statutory Framework Discussion

Key Statute:

50 U.S.C. § 3033(k)(5)

Definition of “Urgent Concern” includes:

Serious or flagrant problem

Abuse

Violation of law or Executive Order

Relating to funding, administration, or operation of an intelligence activity

Within DNI authority

Involving classified information

Process:

Complainant files with ICIG. ICIG has 14 days to determine credibility. If credible, ICIG forwards to DNI. DNI has 7 days to transmit to Intelligence Committees.

III. Core Dispute

ICIG Position

Complaint met statutory definition .

Complaint was credible.

DNI required to transmit to Congress.

Past practice: all credible urgent concerns transmitted.

DOJ legal opinion narrowed jurisdiction improperly.

Failure to transmit may undermine: Whistleblower protections Congressional oversight Statutory framework



DOJ / Acting DNI Position (as described)

Allegations did not concern an intelligence activity under DNI authority .

Therefore statute did not require transmittal.

Privilege concerns and classification review cited as additional factors.

IV. Key Themes from Questioning

1. Did Complaint Involve Intelligence Activity?

Atkinson:

Determined it did.

Stated it related to DNI’s responsibilities.

Disagreed with DOJ’s narrower interpretation.

2. Was This About Policy Disagreement?

Chairman asked whether complaint concerned policy difference.

Atkinson:

Determined it was not a mere policy disagreement.

Determined it involved potential serious misconduct under statute.

3. Credibility vs. Truth

Atkinson clarified:

“Credible” does not mean fully investigated or proven.

Preliminary review established: Allegations appeared credible. Reasonable grounds to believe they were serious.



He did not conduct a full investigation due to DOJ determination removing jurisdiction.

4. Whistleblower Protections

Atkinson expressed concern:

DOJ’s interpretation could strip protections from whistleblowers.

If statute deemed not applicable: Individual may lose protection from retaliation. Creates chilling effect.



He stated:

Any public message that whistleblower rights might be diminished will likely have a chilling effect.

5. Risk to Whistleblower if They Go Directly to Congress

Atkinson stated:

Individual technically has right to come to Congress.

But without DNI authorization, doing so could: Trigger unauthorized disclosure issues Risk clearance and career Involve privilege violations



He emphasized:

The whistleblower followed proper process.

6. Classification Review

Discussion clarified:

Classification review does not normally block transmission.

In past urgent concerns: Classification review occurred Materials still transmitted within timeframe

Atkinson did not believe classification review justified withholding.

7. Privilege Assertions

Atkinson noted:

Complaint may implicate privileged communications.

DNI retains discretion to assert privileges.

However, privilege assertion does not eliminate statutory obligation to transmit.

8. Department of Justice Role

Atkinson testified:

DOJ provided formal legal opinion.

Acting DNI relied on it.

He disagreed and requested reconsideration.

He felt bound by DOJ determination.

He has not been authorized to disclose DOJ opinion contents beyond public letter.

9. Potential Criminal Referral

Atkinson:

If matter involved criminal conduct, FBI would have jurisdiction.

He followed statutory obligations.

Did not disclose specifics about referrals.

10. Identity of Complainant

Confirmed:

Acting DNI did not know identity (to his knowledge).

Some individuals in ODNI knew identity.

Identity protected at complainant’s request.

V. Chairman’s Central Concern

Chairman pressed repeatedly:

Did political actors intervene?

Was White House consulted?

Is this an obstruction of Congress?

Has the statute been effectively nullified?

Atkinson declined to answer where:

Information classified

Privilege asserted

Not authorized to disclose

But reiterated:

My concern is that a credible urgent concern has not been transmitted to the congressional intelligence committees.

VI. Inspector General’s Personal Assessment

Atkinson repeatedly emphasized:

He is independent.

He followed statute.

He believes complaint met definition.

He believes congressional committees should have received it.

DOJ interpretation may have “significant implications for whistleblower rights.”

He used analogy:

It is like a credible report of a fire.

We don’t know if it’s small or large.

But no one should prevent first responders from seeing the alarm.

VII. Points of Procedural Clarification

In Prior 15 Months:

~10–12 urgent concern complaints per year.

All credible urgent concerns transmitted to Congress.

No prior instance where DNI refused.

VIII. End of Session

Time concluded at approximately 12:37 p.m.

Chair thanked Atkinson for testimony.

Atkinson reiterated:

Commitment to whistleblower protections.

Continued efforts to resolve disagreement with DOJ.

Belief that Congress intended independent IG review.

IX. Core Structural Takeaways

This transcript documents:

A statutory conflict between ICIG and Acting DNI. DOJ narrowing interpretation of “urgent concern.” A break from past practice. Concerns over whistleblower protections. Questions about executive privilege and jurisdiction. Separation-of-powers tension between Congress and Executive.

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BRIEFING BY THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY INSPECTOR GENERAL

DECLASSIFIED BY DNI GABBARD on 08 April 2026

Friday, October 4, 2019

U.S. House of Representatives

Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Washington, D.C.

Committee Proceedings

The committee met, pursuant to call, at 10:40 a.m. in Room HVC‑304, Capitol Visitor Center, the Honorable Adam Schiff (Chairman of the Committee) presiding.

Members Present

Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Jim Himes

Rep. Terri Sewell

Rep. André Carson

Rep. Jackie Speier

Rep. Mike Quigley

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Joaquin Castro

Rep. Denny Heck

Rep. Peter Welch

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Rep. Devin Nunes

Rep. Michael Conaway

Rep. Brad Wenstrup

Rep. Chris Stewart

Rep. Rick Crawford

Rep. Will Hurd

Rep. John Ratcliffe

Opening Remarks

Chairman Schiff

The Chairman called the committee to order and welcomed Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

He thanked the Inspector General and his staff for their diligence, persistence, and courage in ensuring that the committee and the American people could act on the urgent, credible complaint of an anonymous whistleblower.

Now that the committee had read:

The whistleblower complaint, and

The rough transcript of the President’s July 25, 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

the Chairman stated that the committee had requested further explanation regarding:

The steps taken between August 12 (filing of the complaint) and

September 25 (transmittal to Congress).

Specifically, the committee sought:

Insight into internal deliberations within the Inspector General’s office

Steps taken to corroborate the complaint

Interactions with the DNI

Communications with the Department of Justice and the White House

The Chairman emphasized the importance of protecting the whistleblower’s confidentiality.

Ranking Member Nunes

Rep. Nunes raised procedural questions regarding:

Whether the interview was conducted under House Intelligence Committee rules or impeachment inquiry rules

Time allocations for questioning (30/30 vs. 45/45 minutes)

Clarification regarding the structure of the impeachment inquiry

Chairman Schiff confirmed:

The interview was conducted under House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) rules

It was part of the broader impeachment inquiry umbrella but not a joint committee session

Opening Statement of Inspector General Michael Atkinson

Inspector General Atkinson introduced himself and senior staff present.

He explained that his office conducted a 14-calendar-day preliminary review after receiving the whistleblower complaint on August 12, 2019.

Key Points from IG Atkinson’s Statement

His role was at the beginning of the investigative process , not the final word.

His statutory duty during the 14-day period was to determine: Whether the matter constituted an urgent concern Whether the information appeared credible



He emphasized:

The preliminary review was not a full investigation.

Scope of Preliminary Review

Because of time constraints, the review focused on:

The July 25, 2019 phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky

Allegations that the President sought foreign assistance to influence a U.S. election

The review did not attempt to corroborate all allegations in the complaint.

Witnesses Interviewed

The preliminary review included interviews with:

The complainant Two of the complainant’s supervisors An Intelligence Community employee (Witness Two) who had direct access to written records of the call

Witness One

Listened to the call in real time

Reported that the President used the call to persuade Ukrainian authorities to investigate political rivals

Witness Two

Reviewed the written call record

Confirmed: References to CrowdStrike References to the Biden family Placement of the call record into a highly compartmented system



Witness Two described the interaction as appearing to be a “request for assistance.”

Determination of Credibility

IG Atkinson determined that:

The complainant had authorized access to relevant information

The complainant possessed subject-matter expertise

The complaint appeared credible and urgent

He clarified:

The whistleblower statute does not require firsthand knowledge to file a complaint.

Referral to the FBI

On August 27, 2019, IG Atkinson contacted the FBI.

On September 4, 2019, he formally referred the matter in writing, noting that the allegations might violate campaign finance and criminal conspiracy laws.

OLC Opinion

The Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC):

Concluded the complaint did not fall within the DNI’s jurisdiction

Determined transmittal to Congress was not required

IG Atkinson disagreed and formally requested reconsideration on September 17, 2019.

Whistleblower Protection

IG Atkinson emphasized:

The statute allows whistleblowers to remain anonymous

He is legally bound not to disclose the whistleblower’s identity

Protecting whistleblowers is central to his role

He cited:

50 U.S.C. § 3033(g)(3)(A) — The Inspector General shall not disclose the identity of the employee without consent unless unavoidable during the course of the investigation.

Chronology Summary

The complaint was received on August 12.

On August 20 and 21, witness interviews were conducted as part of the preliminary review.

On August 22, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) General Counsel was briefed.

On August 23, Acting DNI Joseph Maguire was briefed.

On August 26, the complaint was formally determined to be both urgent and credible.

On August 27, the FBI was contacted.

On September 2, the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) issued a draft opinion.

On September 4, OLC issued its final legal opinion.

On September 9, the congressional intelligence committee was notified.

On September 17, a request was made for OLC to reconsider its legal opinion.

Closing Statement

IG Atkinson concluded:

The whistleblower followed the law

The ICIG followed proper procedures

The process is intended to protect whistleblowers while safeguarding national security

He reiterated the seriousness of protecting those who report wrongdoing and the potential chilling effect if protections are weakened.

Adjournment

The committee adjourned at 4:57 p.m.

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