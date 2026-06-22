Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report (PDF)* lays out a brutal charge: for decades, thousands of white girls in Britain reported grooming, trafficking, rape, intimidation, and official neglect, while police, social services, schools, health services, and politicians looked the other way. One might call it a “whole of government” approach to supporting mass-rape by Muslims.

The report names Rotherham, Telford, Rochdale, Oxford, London, and many other areas as parts of a wider national pattern. Its ugliest claim is not just that predators existed. Predators always exist. The scandal is that the adults with badges, titles, salaries, pensions, and press offices looked away — or participated. In total, at least 250,000 young white British girls were subjected to grooming, gang rape, trafficking, torture, forced pregnancy, and in some cases forced Islamic conversion.

This is at least the second globally significant news story — in one week — that The New York Times is ignoring. My question for Times readers is: what exactly is the point of a news outlet that refuses to report the news?

The Map They Pretended Wasn’t There

This was not just one bad town or one botched case. Rupert Lowe’s inquiry says abuse appeared across 149 local authority districts, with patterns also known from the Jay Report on Rotherham and the Telford inquiry. The point is simple: when the same warnings show up in police files, council records, survivor testimony, and court cases, pretending it is “isolated” looks like complicity.

The Assembly Line of Failure

The entire political establishment has culpability. Survivors like Chloe, Fiona, Michelle, Taylor, Jane, Kate, and others describe police dismissals, NHS red flags, school failures, and social services disasters. Britain built a child-protection system with more acronyms than courage. Everyone had a clipboard. No one had guts.

The Survivor Files

The report’s real drama comes from survivor testimony, not think-tank fog machines or partisan talking points. All of the girls describe the same grim loop: grooming, threats, reports, dismissal, more harm. The report’s most damning witness is repetition.

The Politics of Looking Away

Officials across all political parties failed, but Labour councils and national leaders receive especially harsh treatment in Lowe’s report, while Conservative governments are criticized for not forcing national action sooner. The Jay Report, Casey Audit, and local inquiries had already showed enough to demand a massive response. Instead, they did nothing.

The Bill Comes Due

The report demands consequences. Lowe’s recommendations include tougher sentencing, better data collection, specialist prosecution, deportation of foreign national offenders, compensation for survivors, stronger family safeguards, and private prosecutions whenever the state fails. The message is not subtle: if officials can pension off failure, shred the files, and call it “lessons learned,” then the lesson learned is that nobody learned anything. And that’s unacceptable.

Rupert Lowe’s inquiry may be debated, challenged, checked, and criticized, as any report should be. But the survivor testimony, the earlier Jay Report, the Telford inquiry, and the Casey Audit all point to one truth too big to bury:

Britain’s child-protection establishment failed on an industrial scale. A country that cannot protect its children has no business lecturing anyone about anything.

About the Report

* Lowe’s report stems from an 18-month independent investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation, commonly called “grooming gangs” or “rape gangs” in the UK. It was privately crowdfunded by over 20,000 public donors (raising roughly £600,000+) and produced with input from survivor-activists (including Sammy Woodhouse), a panel of MPs, experts, and barrister Graham Smith. It draws on survivor hearings, witness statements, Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, previous inquiries (e.g., Rotherham/Jay Report, Telford), and other evidence.

In total it describes as one of the most horrendous scandals in British history: the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs (with some involvement from other Muslim backgrounds such as Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, etc.) across towns and cities nationwide.

The New York Times should be proud of its cover-up. Its readers, on the other hand, should be asking some serious questions about the “paper of record”.

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