Based on analysis by Rubin Report and War Clandestine

On April 7, 2026, a ceasefire with Iran went into effect — and somewhere, an entire army of blue-check foreign policy experts quietly deleted their “This is how World War III starts” threads. While the Panicans were hyperventilating into their New Yorker tote bags, Trump was running the same playbook he’s used since the ‘80s. Pressure, escalation, leverage, deal. It wasn’t a secret. He literally wrote a book about it. But reading is hard when you’re too busy doom-scrolling and writing “we’re all gonna die” in a group chat full of people who think The View is news. The ceasefire is real. The Strait is reopening. And the Panicans owe everyone an apology they’ll never give — because admitting they were wrong would require a level of self-awareness they haven’t unlocked yet.

The Playbook

Trump has been running this same move since before most of these pundits had Twitter accounts, and they still fell for it. Every. Single. Time. He did it with China on trade — “Oh no, tariffs will destroy us!” Deal. He did it with North Korea — “He’s going to nuke Guam!” Summit. He did it with the USMCA — “NAFTA is sacred!” Signed. And now Iran — “He’s a madman, this is catastrophic!” Ceasefire. At this point, falling for the panic is like being the guy who gets Charlie Brown’d by the football for the 40th time and still blames the football. The Panicans had months to recognize the pattern. A toddler with a memory could’ve called this. But instead, they spent every night on cable news looking directly into a camera and being wrong with absolute confidence. That takes talent. The wrong kind — but talent nonetheless.

The Global Reset

Now here’s where it gets really fun — because the ceasefire isn’t just a Middle East story, and the Panicans have no idea what’s coming next. The Strait of Hormuz is reopening, which means twenty percent of the world’s oil is no longer held hostage by a regime that doesn’t exist anymore. Whoops. Russia and Ukraine are getting dragged toward a real negotiation because the U.S. just showed the entire planet what happens when it actually commits. China is looking at Taiwan and doing math it doesn’t like. And across the Middle East, countries that couldn’t agree on what day it was are suddenly standing in a line together (remember “The Board of Peace”?). Meanwhile, the “experts” who said none of this was possible are now pivoting to “well, anyone could have done this” — which is hilarious, because they had eight years under Obama and four under Biden to try, and the best they managed was pallets of cash, a nuclear-armed terror state and a participation trophy. Phase 2 is the homecoming: immigration, housing, AI, infrastructure, space. The adults are back at the table. The Panicans can take a seat — preferably in the back, where we can’t hear them.

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We are entering a new American era

Let’s do a quick recap for the folks in the cheap seats. The Panicans said it was reckless. Wrong. They said it would start a war. Wrong. They said there was no plan. Wrong. They said Trump was in over his head. Spectacularly wrong. At some point, being wrong this consistently stops being a mistake and starts being a lifestyle. The ceasefire is locked. Markets are reacting. Adversaries are recalculating. Allies are aligning. And the same people who spent months screaming into the void are now pretending they “always thought it could work.” Sure you did, champ. Sure you did. The rest of us are moving on to Phase 2 — building businesses, raising families, creating things that matter. The Panicans can keep refreshing their feeds looking for the next apocalypse. The rest of America has work to do. Onward.

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