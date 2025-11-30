Based on The Benghazi Timeline.

March 28, 2012

The outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Libya Gene Cretz sends a cable to Secretary Hillary Clinton requesting additional security assets at the consulate in Benghazi, Libya. He’s concerned about the growing number of Islamic terror attacks aimed at Western diplomats.

April 6, 2012

Al Qaeda-aligned terrorists throw an IED over the Benghazi consulate wall. No one is harmed but the message is clear.

April 19, 2012

A cable from the State Department to Ambassador Gene Cretz, signed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, refuses the request for additional security.

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June 6, 2012

Terrorists blow a large hole through the Benghazi consulate gate.

June 15, 2012

State Dept. official Charlene Lamb tells the Ambassador’s office that the consulate’s security team contract would not be renewed.

Not only would no additional security be allowed — the current diplomatic security team would be recalled.

August 2, 2012

Incoming Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens sends an urgent cable to Clinton’s office requesting an emergency protective detail.