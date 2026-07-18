This week Governor Kathy Hochul [D] announced a one-year comprehensive ban on data centers in the state of New York. She listed five reasons for the ban. Our summer intern — the invaluable Biff Spackle — created a graphic explainer of Hochul’s claims and the public debunking of each claim by cohosts of The All-In Podcast. Enjoy. And share. This anti-data center movement is not organic.

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Data centers aren’t dangerous. They’re the factories of the AI age — the physical infrastructure that decides which country dominates the next century. Hochul’s claims are jokes, but not comedic ones.

AI and national security are synonymous.

Given these facts, perhaps some enterprising entry-level journalists at The New York Times could investigate whether Hochul or members of her team are compromised.

But I’m not holding my breath.

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Who Created the Middle East Conflict? A Comic Explainer Jul 11 I subscribe to a very insightful publication called Behind the Narrative 📣 . On Wednesday, an article entitled Who Really Created the Middle East Conflict? caught my interest. I thought I knew a fair bit about the Ottoman Empire and British control of Palestine. But this article painted a holistic picture of British meddling and malevolence behind the endless conflicts that … Read full story

Time Surfing: Experience History.

Sample episodes (full guide here.)

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