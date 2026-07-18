Chairman Xi Could Pin a Medal on Kathy Hochul!
Choking American AI
This week Governor Kathy Hochul [D] announced a one-year comprehensive ban on data centers in the state of New York. She listed five reasons for the ban. Our summer intern — the invaluable Biff Spackle — created a graphic explainer of Hochul’s claims and the public debunking of each claim by cohosts of The All-In Podcast. Enjoy. And share. This anti-data center movement is not organic.
Data centers aren’t dangerous. They’re the factories of the AI age — the physical infrastructure that decides which country dominates the next century. Hochul’s claims are jokes, but not comedic ones.
AI and national security are synonymous.
Given these facts, perhaps some enterprising entry-level journalists at The New York Times could investigate whether Hochul or members of her team are compromised.
But I’m not holding my breath.
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