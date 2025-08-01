The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Suzie
Aug 1, 2025

And, hate to even bring this little tidbit up, but Jeffrey Epstein was intrinsically linked with the Clinton Foundation.

But then again, at this point, that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Always follow the money- especially when it comes to Democrats.

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jwzg
Aug 2, 2025

Well written! I think this IS the key that unlocks the door to the whole shebang...Ukraine, Iran, etc.

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