“Donald Trump is an agent of Putin”

In 2016 I started recording news items of interest related to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal in a spreadsheet. As Secretary of State during the Obama administration, she operated a personal email server for all of her work at the State Department. It was extremely unusual.

It turns out there were a couple of hundred millions reasons.

The Clinton Foundation accepted massive contributions while Hillary guided policies that directly impacted her donors. My summer intern* at the time created a comic book, a graphic documentary if you will, describing the bizarre, felonious actions of one Hillary Rodham Clinton.

May I present:

When you read The Timeline of Treason, it’s obvious that Hillary’s reckless use of a personal email server to hide her grifts helped feed the entire Russia Collusion Coup.

Think about the damages to the American psyche:

Years of endless news coverage of a fake story that Russia had control of Trump

The demonization of Russia for fake and invented crimes

Accelerating the risk of kinetic conflict, including nuclear weapons, because Hillary was supposed to win

Barack Obama, John Brennan, Joe Biden, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Susan Rice and - of course - Hillary Clinton seem embroiled in a scandal that makes Watergate look like shoplifting a candy bar.

*Biff Spackle, since promoted to Assistant Deputy Copywriter.

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