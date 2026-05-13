There’s a social phenomenon occurring on America’s Left. Every morning it’s the same routine: wake up, brush teeth, check phone, scream about Trump. Scroll. Scream. Retweet. Scream with better grammar. It’s like Peloton for outrage — “Feel the burn! That’s democracy leaving your body!”

And this isn’t about policy. You can argue tax rates all day. This is about manufactured outrage. It’s like they’re binge‑watching a reality show called The Orange Menace while their own cities descend into crime- and poop-filled hell-holes.

And here’s the part nobody wants to hear — understanding why this happens actually matters. I know, gross. Accountability. Boo. Hiss.

Because a healthy country needs critics on every side. Real critics. Not Yelp reviewers for democracy. You can’t just give the other team one star and write, “Food was orange. Would not recommend.”

Instead, the Left has built an industrial complex of outrage. There are podcasts, newsletters, tote bags — “I Survived Today’s Trump Headline.” It’s less civic engagement, more CrossFit for cortisol.

So figuring out the forces behind the obsession matters. Not because it helps Trump. Not because it helps Republicans. Because it helps adults. And adults are in short supply right now.

THE DIAGNOSIS: “Why the Left Can’t Look Away”

The picture above diagnoses why so many on the left fixate on Trump while ignoring a cascade of Democratic failures: the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, the war on American energy independence, the open borders debacle, the fascination with freeing serial criminals, the economic destruction of blue zones, etc.

Six forces work together inside the mind: tribal identity, institutional capture of media and academia, algorithmic bubbles, the social reward of looking morally superior, outrage addiction, and the need to protect professional status. The coverage data shows the asymmetry isn’t imagined — it’s measurable. The key insight: a lot of anti-Trump obsessives are not mentally ill. They’re responding rationally to a system that rewards one-sided vigilance and punishes honest self-reflection.

THE CURE: “A Prescription for the Honest Liberal”

This picture offers an honest path forward for liberals who want to break free from tribal reflex without abandoning their actual values. Seven concrete steps — from naming Democratic failures to reading primary sources to following respected conservatives — build the habits of real citizenship. The scenario watchlist gives readers a way to predict what’s next: either the left reforms its institutions and recovers credibility, or the obsession deepens and drives more Americans away. The real, measurable indicators to watch are media coverage parity, restored campus debate, and the return of inter-party friendship as a social norm.

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“Trump Derangement Syndrome” isn’t even about Trump anymore. He’s just the mascot. It’s about a political culture where you get rewarded for screaming in one direction and penalized for looking in the mirror.

One‑sided outrage? Standing ovation.

Honest self‑examination? Security escorts you out.

The left used to brag about questioning power, challenging institutions, defending free thought. And getting back to those values doesn’t mean you wake up a Republican. Relax. Nobody’s mailing you a red hat. It just means you act like a citizen again — same standards for every politician, every party, every headline.

Crazy idea, I know. Equal rules for all.

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