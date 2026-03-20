In a popular analysis video (600,000 views and counting), Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action argues that in 72 hours, President Trump dismantled Britain’s 300-year control over global maritime trade, centered on Lloyd’s of London’s absolute dominance over shipping insurance.

What Triggered It?

When the Iran Conflict in late Feb. 2026 escalated, a cascade of events followed.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran

Iran’s IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed”

Oil prices spiked — Brent crude shot above $91/barrel (up 15%+)

And… Lloyd’s of London canceled its War-Risk Insurance products around March 2, 2026. These policies are central to the movement of ocean marine cargo.

Leading maritime insurers — including Lloyd’s of London , NorthStandard , the London P&I Club , and the American Club — suspended war-risk coverage for ships in the Persian Gulf and Iranian waters

This caused an 81% collapse in shipping traffic

Approximately 200 tankers were stranded — unable to sail without insurance coverage

Worse still, Britain blocked U.S. military use of the island of Diego Garcia and other RAF bases for use against Iran!

Trump Had a Three-Pronged Response

1. US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Insurance Backstop

Trump directed the DFC to provide political risk insurance for all ships traveling through the Gulf. This is a $20 billion reinsurance facility was established as a federal “sovereign backstop” for qualified private insurers. Chubb was named as the lead underwriter/carrier. Other participants in negotiations included AIG, Liberty Mutual, and… drum roll… Lloyd’s of London itself.

2. US Navy Escort Offer

Trump announced that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, but no one’s seen evidence of that happening as far as I know.

3. Diplomatic Realignment

Trump openly ruptured with the UK, and treated Germany under Chancellor Friedrich Merz as a more reliable partner. Spain was in the crosshairs via a withheld trade deal over similar base-related issues. The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states are aligned more closely with the US after Iranian strikes on Gulf neighbors.

The British Empire Framework (Promethean Action Analysis)

Kokinda asserted that Lloyd’s is an “Imperial Weapon” - not just an insurance market but a 300-year-old instrument of British imperial power. Lloyd’s cancellation of war-risk coverage in her view is a deliberate economic weapon — engineering oil price spikes and profiting from the chaos. The argument: whoever controls shipping insurance controls global trade routes.

The city of London is the purported real target. A follow-up report (March 9) argued that Trump’s “We Will Remember” Truth Social post was aimed not at PM Keir Starmer but at the City of London financial establishment. Another analyst at Promethean Action named Barbara Boyd claimed the oil price chaos was manufactured by London interests.

The report ties this to a broader narrative: the global financial system since the early 1700s has been a “British imperial framework” built on financial speculation and deregulated trade.

Trump’s approach is described as a revival of the “American System” of Hamilton, Lincoln, and McKinley — favoring tariffs, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy independence over globalized finance.

What’s Happened So Far

Lloyd’s reversed its insurance suspension after Trump’s three-pronged response

Trump effectively replaced a London-dominated insurance system with a US-backed sovereign facility

Gulf states consolidated around the US rather than remaining in a London-brokered framework

Promethean Action declared: “This is what the end of empire looks like”.

My view? Lloyd’s has been around for 300+ years. I wouldn’t doubt its survival for another 300.

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