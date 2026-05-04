One office building housed 94 fake companies and billed $66 million to us, the taxpayer.

Thanks to a combination of DOGE and investigative reporter Luke Rosiak, we now have a sense of the scale of Medicaid fraud perpetrated by immigrant communities in Ohio.

Rosiak says, “I’ve been investigating federal waste and fraud for 20 years. This is the biggest scandal I’ve ever found.”

My summer intern Biff Spackle (yes, he’s back from paternity leave), offers the following infographics to help introduce the new game called Grand Theft Medicaid.

Biff’s footers still need work, but he’s getting there

A titanic Medicaid scandal has been uncovered in Columbus, OH. The state spent $1 billion on home health care in 2024, but much of that money went to people getting paid to hang out with their own family members. Thousands of shell companies — many crammed into single office buildings with no workers — bill the government for “homemaking,” “chores,” and “companionship & conversation.” Luke’s two-month investigation found politicians, ex-cons, and former janitors (but I repeat myself) getting rich in months by setting up these LLCs. The system has no oversight because the “services” happen inside private homes. One building alone billed $66 million. Good work if you can get it. Records show duplicate names, fake birthdays, and firms that have full client lists in their very first month. It’s bullsh**.

Biff WTF is that Substack Footer?

These ripoffs aren’t just an Ohio problem — it’s a national one. Federal taxpayers in every state pay at least half of every state’s Medicaid bill (Thanks, Obamacare!), so waste in Columbus shows up in your tax bill in TX, FL, and CA. Unlike food stamps, Medicaid has no spending cap. The fraud’s easy to find: a single doctor can sign forms and open the spending floodgates.

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Non-Discretionary?

For years, politicians said health care spending couldn’t be cut because it was “non-discretionary.” That’s wrong. Billions of dollars are being wasted on fake services while the country drifts toward bankruptcy. A new Trump task force is now investigating, but the damage to the deficit — and to truly needy patients who depend on the program — has been done.

Protip: this is just Part One of Rosiak’s “Medicaid Millionaires” series. He plans to name names — politicians, landlords, fraudsters, and shell-company operators all making millions on our backs.

The takeaway is simple: the “untouchable” parts of the federal budget are not untouchable at all. They are where the biggest waste is hiding. Which is why they hated DOGE.

A federal task force led by FTC Chairman Andrew (I call him Andy) Ferguson and VP JD Vance is now turning its eyes toward this unconscionable ripoff. The faster these miscreants are held to account - and the laws changed - the better.

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