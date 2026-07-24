Earlier today the great Jeff Childers summarized shocking new Covid origin revelations that were dislodged from the Blob’s body cavities by Sen. Rand Paul.

At my orders, summer intern Biff Spackle transformed the entire sordid tale into a short comic book. Not only is it fun to read… it could also help DSA/Communists, Islamists, Illegal Aliens and other Democrats to grok the implications!

I’m looking forward greatly to Fauci’s testimony in Congress next week.

Based upon this from Jeff Childers:

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Time Surfing: Experience History.

Time Surfing (full guide here):

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