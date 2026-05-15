For nearly five years, Americans were told the origin of COVID-19 was a mystery — maybe a wet market, maybe a “bat kissing a pangolin” (as Jon Stewart put it), definitely not a lab.

But sworn whistleblower testimony from CIA officer Jim Erdman now reveals a different story. Inside the intel community, scientists and analysts kept reaching the same conclusion: the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Each time, their managers buried the finding. This should not be a left or right story. It is a story about how tribalism, careerism, and protecting funded research ended up covering up the creation of a WMD.

It was a simple story. Career intelligence analysts repeatedly concluded COVID-19 almost certainly emerged came from a Chinese lab, and their own managers buried those findings. The whistleblower, Jim Erdman, helped frame the stakes — millions dead, trust in public institutions shattered, and a pattern of suppression that crossed administrations of both parties.

Timeline of Suppression

Here’s the timeline: scientists raise their hands and say, “Hey, this looks like it came from a lab.” Suddenly the slides get a makeover. Every time the evidence leaned one way, the machinery leaned the other — and the only people who got promoted were the ones covering up the crimes.

Turns out the real lab experiment wasn’t the virus — it was testing how many red flags you can ignore while serving in government.

THE TRIBALISM TRAP & THE WAY OUT

Both political tribes failed the country here. The left treated the lab-leak idea as a racist conspiracy and shut down honest debate. The right used the issue to score points but ignored that the risky research was funded under both parties. Neither side pushed for real structural fixes. Four reforms would help: end the revolving door between grant recipients and intelligence advisors, fully declassify the COVID origins files, protect whistleblowers from retaliation, and never let scientists evaluate research they themselves funded. None of this is partisan. All of it is overdue.

Scenarios: What Comes Next

Three things can happen from here. Real accountability would mean full declassification, public testimony, and reforms to the conflicts of interest that caused this catastrophe. Partial would mean a few documents released, a couple of scapegoats named, and no real changes to the system. The memory-hole outcome means the story fades, the whistleblower gets smeared, and nothing gets fixed.

We can track which path we’re on through specific signals: declassifications, restored analysts, tightened research rules, and whether anyone … ever faces consequences.

The lab-leak story isn’t just about a virus. It is about whether the institutions paid by Americans will ever tell Americans the truth. Jim Erdman’s testimony does not prove every detail beyond doubt, but it does something arguably more important: it shows a documented pattern of analysts being overruled, evidence being reshaped, and careers being made or broken based on the answer managers wanted.

A country that can’t honestly investigate the deadliest event of a generation is begging for the next one.

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