In March 2026, Judicial Watch uncovered a cache of internal FBI records through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The documents — filed under the code name “Plasmic Echo” — reveal what happened behind closed doors before, during, and after the unprecedented August 2022 raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

FBI field agents told headquarters there was no probable cause for the search. The DOJ (in all likelihood, controlled by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, acting as Barack Obama’s political hitman) overruled them and ordered the raid anyway. The raid seems to be just another chapter in a long continuum of government weaponization against Donald J. Trump - stretching back to 2015. This campaign of Obama-era government officials represents the longest sustained political weaponization of federal law enforcement in American history. It makes Watergate look like a lemonade-stand robbery.

Timeline

The FBI’s previously concealed records show a six-month escalation from an outside advocacy letter to an armed raid on a former president’s home — with serial objections raised and overridden along the way. In February 2022, left-leaning groups formally urged a criminal probe; within three days, FBI headquarters opened the case. By summer, the FBI’s Washington Field Office was telling DOJ there was no probable cause for a residential search warrant and proposing traditional alternatives. DOJ rejected all of them with the assent of Deputy AG Lisa Monaco, who appears to be acting on the orders of Barack Obama. On August 8, 2022, agents raided Mar-a-Lago anyway. Within 48 hours, FBI leadership was sending damage-control emails calling the operation “by the book” — even though the case file already contained their own agents’ written objections.

The Continuum

The Mar-a-Lago raid was not an isolated event. It fits into a pattern of federal government actions against Donald Trump that began in 2015 and has continued for a decade. It started with Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI counterintelligence probe built on the Clinton-funded Steele Dossier and FISA warrants later found to contain fabricated information. It continued through the Mueller investigation, comprised of the same bad actors, and through the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the 2020 election — a story the FBI knew was authentic but allowed to be publicly dismissed as Russian disinformation. Then came Plasmic Echo and the Mar-a-Lago raid, where the FBI’s own field agents objected and were overruled. And the pattern continued with Arctic Frost, the Jack Smith prosecutions that appeared to be timed with the Fani Willis, Letitia James and other manufactured criminal charges.

The Plasmic Echo documents raise even more questions about government weaponization. Can federal law enforcement be trusted to act without political motivation when the target is a political outsider like Trump? The FBI’s own agents said there was no probable cause. The DOJ said do it anyway. Activist groups helped set the wheels in motion. And after it was done, leadership told everyone it was “by the book.” The American public now has the internal records. They can read the objections, the overrides, and the spin for themselves.

The only question now is whether anyone will be held accountable for these acts, which represent the greatest political scandal in American history.

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