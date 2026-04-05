Tehran’s electrical grid feeds about 14 million people across one of the largest metro areas in the Middle East. But the system has a weakness. It appears to have 6 switches that could plunge all 14 million into darkness.

This analysis is all based upon OSINT, so I’m sure America’s military planners have much more detail. But the gist is: you don’t have to take out costly electric infrastructure to disable Tehran’s grid.

This kind of tactic would mitigate humanitarian risks by ensuring any power outage would be short in duration (e.g., a few weeks).

Grid Topology & Generation Architecture

Tehran’s entire electricity supply flows from about a dozen power plants — mostly gas-fired, scattered 15 to 200 kilometers outside the city — through a surprisingly narrow bottleneck of just six major 400/230kV gateway substations. These six nodes are the front door. Everything downstream — the 25-odd urban substations, the 200-plus neighborhood transformers, the 14 million people at the end of the wire — depends entirely on power passing through those six points. The city has almost no generation capacity inside its own borders. Cut those six, and Tehran goes dark. The grid’s shape is less like a web and more like a funnel, and the narrow end is remarkably small.

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Replaceability & The Sanctions Bottleneck

As you can see, not all grid components are created equal. A large 400kV transformer — the kind that sits at those six gateway substations — weighs hundreds of tons, costs tens of millions of dollars, and takes 15 to 18 months to manufacture and deliver under normal conditions. Under international sanctions, Iran can produce some 230kV transformers domestically through Iran Transfo, but its 400kV capability is very limited. It depends on Chinese and Russian suppliers operating in gray markets.

Switching gear, by contrast, is lighter, cheaper, widely manufactured domestically, and replaceable in weeks. This distinction is the key. Destroying a transformer is essentially a years-long disruption. Destroying switching equipment is a weeks-long exercise.

The Targeting Matrix & Effect Timeline

The core logic of modern infrastructure targeting comes down to one question: can you cause maximum disruption with minimum permanent damage? The answer for Tehran’s grid is yes — if planners focus on switching equipment at the six gateway substations rather than the heavy machinery behind them. Striking switching yards produces a total blackout affecting 14 million people within an hour. But the equipment is replaceable in two to four weeks using domestically available parts. This means the effect is powerful, reversible, and proportional. Targeting transformers or turbines, by contrast, creates the same initial blackout but extends recovery to a year or more — with ramifications of long-term civilian suffering. The matrix makes the tradeoff visually obvious: the green zone works, the red zone is a trap.

Every modern city depends on its electrical grid in ways most people never think about. Water pumps, hospital equipment, traffic signals, communications, sewage treatment, refrigeration — all of it stops when the power stops. Tehran’s grid is not uniquely fragile. Most large cities have similar chokepoints.

One hopes military planners — should they be ordered to — target those six stations to take out Tehran’s grid. This would be short-term but effective.

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