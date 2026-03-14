The war between the US, Israel, and Iran isn’t just being fought with missiles and fighter jets.

A quieter, highly surgical campaign is underway — one that uses AI, tiny drones, and tips from everyday Iranian citizens to dismantle the regime’s ability to control its own streets. This is the story of how modern warfare now operates at every scale, from nationwide bombing campaigns down to a single checkpoint on a Tehran side street.

The Scope of Attacks — From Macro to Micro-Targeted

The US-Israel campaign against Iran operates on every level of warfare. At the top, massive airstrikes hit military targets across 11 provinces. In the middle, key infrastructure like oil facilities and radar networks are destroyed. But at the street level, something unprecedented is happening: AI-guided micro-drone swarms are hunting down individual Basij militia checkpoints and IRGC operatives in Tehran neighborhoods — turning a conventional war into the most precise targeting campaign in modern history.

How Micro-Targeting Works

The micro-targeting process works like a pipeline. First, ordinary Iranians — often protesters risking their lives — report the locations of new Basij checkpoints through social media or other channels. Israeli intelligence then cross-checks every tip against satellite images, drone footage, and existing databases to confirm the target is real. Once verified, high-altitude “mother” drones release AI-guided micro-drone swarms that can identify and strike individual operatives using facial recognition. The whole cycle repeats as the regime scrambles to relocate — and civilians report the new positions all over again.

Bottom Line

What’s unfolding in Iran represents a fundamental shift in how wars are fought. It’s no longer just armies versus armies. Now, a teenager with a phone camera can start a chain of events that ends with a precision drone strike hours later. The combination of crowdsourced intelligence, AI, and micro-drone technology has created a new kind of warfare — one where a regime’s own citizens help identify military targets.

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