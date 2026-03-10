A summary of crowdsourced reports.

When Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026, Iran possessed one of the most layered and diversified military arsenals in the Middle East — hundreds of ballistic missile launchers, Russian-supplied air defenses, a naval presence spread across the Persian Gulf, and a deep command structure built over four decades. Twelve days later, open-source intelligence analysts, satellite imagery, and combat footage flooding social media tell a very different story: a nation whose conventional military capabilities have been systematically dismantled from the sky down, leaving only fragments of asymmetric resistance and a regime fighting not for military advantage, but only to survive.

Overview of Iranian Defenses

By March 10, 2026, Iran’s integrated military defense network has suffered catastrophic, multi-domain degradation under sustained US-Israeli strikes. Air defense systems are rated at just 1–2 out of 10 by open-source analysts, the air force is effectively nonexistent, naval assets have lost over 30 vessels, ballistic missile launch rates have collapsed by about 90 percent, and senior leadership — including the Supreme Leader — are dead or in hiding. What remains is a fragmented force operating in survival mode: sporadic missile launches from hidden mobile units, residual small craft in the Gulf, and proxy networks that continue to operate at diminished capacity. In short, the military establishment has shifted from deterrence posture to existential crisis in under two weeks.

Detailed Analysis

Beneath the numbers is a systemic, domain-by-domain obliteration of Iran’s military capability. Iran’s long-range air defenses — the S-300, Bavar-373, and Chinese-supplied HQ-9B systems — were neutralized within minutes of the opening salvo, and no replacement units have proven effective against stealth aircraft or SEAD operations. Ballistic missile transporter-erector-launchers have been halved, with production lines at Parchin, Khojir, and Shahroud visibly damaged, reducing Iran’s primary deterrent from salvos of 150–200 missiles to sporadic waves of fewer than 30. The navy has lost its most capable platforms, including the drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri, and what remains are localized threats — fast boats, mines, and coastal missiles — that cannot sustain operations against US naval-air power. The trajectory is clear: without the ability to replace destroyed launchers, or restore command networks, Iran’s remaining conventional military power is on an irreversible downward slope measured in days, not months.

Bottom Line

What the data makes obvious is that Iran’s 40-year investment in deterrence — the missiles, the air defenses, the naval swarms — was built on assumptions that did not survive first contact with “the major leagues of violence”. The speed of collapse has stunned even seasoned analysts: within days, not weeks, the Iranian conventional power was reduced to rubble, scattered mobile units, and its leadership in disarray. What remains — hardened bunkers, proxy militias, and the will to resist asymmetrically — may prolong the conflict, but it cannot reverse the reality. Iran’s military is no longer a significant force. The only question is how long its remnants can endure.

Update: perhaps not much longer.

Update II: The Secretary of War and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs just held a very interesting press conference.

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