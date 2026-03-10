The Private Journal of Doug Ross

The Private Journal of Doug Ross

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Aladdin Sane
Mar 11

Doug I love the infographics. They really make the situation easier to understand. Thanks for linking to the briefing by secretary Hegseth and general Caine. It was very informative.

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